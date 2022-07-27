Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
27.07.2022 20:30:41

DGAP-Adhoc: MagForce AG: Provisional insolvency administrator appointed by the court

27-Jul-2022 / 20:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, July 27, 2022 MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, Xetra: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5) informs that Mr. Rüdiger Wienberg of the law firm hww hermann wienberg wilhelm Insolvenzverwalter Partnerschaft has been appointed as provisional insolvency administrator for MagForceAG by the Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court as the competent insolvency court.

- End of Insider Information -

Contact:
MagForce AG, Max-Planck-Straße 3, 12489 Berlin
Barbara von Frankenberg
Vice President Communications & Investor Relations
T +49-30-308380-77
E-Mail: bfrankenberg@magforce.com

 Disclaimer 

This release may contain forward-looking statements and information which may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or "will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by MagForce AG may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. MagForce AG assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments, which differ from those, anticipated.

