27.07.2022 20:30:41
DGAP-Adhoc: MagForce AG: Provisional insolvency administrator appointed by the court
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MagForce AG / Key word(s): Insolvency
Disclosure of an insider information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
MagForce AG: Provisional insolvency administrator appointed by the court
Berlin, July 27, 2022 MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, Xetra: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5) informs that Mr. Rüdiger Wienberg of the law firm hww hermann wienberg wilhelm Insolvenzverwalter Partnerschaft has been appointed as provisional insolvency administrator for MagForceAG by the Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court as the competent insolvency court.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MagForce AG
|Max-Planck-Straße 3
|12489 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 308 380 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 308 380 99
|E-mail:
|info@magforce.com
|Internet:
|www.magforce.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0HGQF5
|WKN:
|A0HGQF
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
