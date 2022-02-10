DGAP-Adhoc: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. : Majorel Announces Expanded Strategic Partnership With Booking.com

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. / Key word(s): Agreement/Agreement

10-Feb-2022 / 08:50 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES TO THE DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED OR MAY HAVE QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014.

News Release



Majorel Announces Expanded Strategic Partnership With Booking.com



Luxembourg, February 10, 2022 - Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. ("Majorel'' "the Company"), a leading global provider of next-generation end-to-end customer experience (CX) solutions for digital-native and vertical leading brands, today announces that it has agreed to an expanded strategic partnership with Booking.com.



Booking.com and Majorel have entered into an agreement to transfer 12 of Booking.com's 14 internal CX service centers in Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Americas to Majorel. Booking.com will retain its internal support centers in Amsterdam and Manchester (UK). This will enable Booking.com to focus more heavily on strategic areas of competitive advantage, while continuing to deliver world class customer and partner support.



Thomas Mackenbrock, CEO of Majorel said: "Booking.com is one of our most valued digital-native clients and we've been very proud to serve them since 2015. This expanded partnership is a testament to the trust and confidence they place in Majorel as an expert provider of next-gen CX. It also fulfils our strategic goal of expanding our geographic footprint into new countries - South Korea, Japan, Thailand and Lithuania - and further consolidates our existing presence in the other markets too."



Paul Downham, VP Customer Service at Booking.com said: "Delivering outstanding support to our customers and partners 24/7 will remain vitally important to our business. We believe that working with the team at Majorel and leveraging their industry-leading customer experience expertise is the best way to ensure we continue to meet our customers' and partners' needs as we further expand the diversity of offering on Booking.com across multiple travel products and services."



The new partnership agreement is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2022 after the transfer of the service centers from Booking.com to Majorel takes place, which is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and completion of works council consultations.





[1] At January 25, 2022

[2] At September 30, 2021