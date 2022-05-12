DGAP-Adhoc: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. : Majorel announces proposed dividend of EUR 0.32 per share

|
Luxembourg, May 12, 2022: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. (Euronext Amsterdam: MAJ) (Majorel or the Company), a leading global provider of next-generation end-to-end customer experience (CX) solutions for digital-native and vertical leading brands, today announces its proposed dividend for 2021.
The Company proposes a dividend payment of EUR 0.32 per share, in line with analyst expectations, subject to shareholder approval at its Annual General Meeting on June 20, 2022, that will be held virtually.
If the dividend proposal is accepted at the Annual General Meeting, the payment schedule will be as shown in the table below:
Dividends are paid in Euros. A Luxembourg withholding tax of 15% will be applied on the gross dividend amounts. In order to benefit from exemption of Luxembourg withholding tax at source, an Informative Memorandum describing the procedure is available here.
For Majorel shares held via Euroclear Nederland, ABN AMRO is offering a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP). Shareholders have the opportunity to reinvest their net dividend in ordinary shares of Majorel. Shareholders should make the decision to participate in the DRIP via their own bank, broker, custodian or financial institution.
Capital Markets Day, London June 9, 2022
Annual General Meeting (virtual) June 20, 2022
H1 2022 Results August 30, 2022
Q3/9M Trading Update November 3, 2022
ABOUT MAJOREL
We design, build and deliver next-generation end-to-end CX solutions for many of the worlds most respected digital-native and vertical leading brands. Our comprehensive east-to-west global footprint in 36 countries across five continents, with more than 73,000 team members[1] and 60 languages, allows us to deliver flexible solutions that leverage our expertise in cultural nuance, which we believe to be essential for true excellence in CX. We have deep domain expertise in tech-augmented front to-back-office CX. Additionally, we offer Digital Consumer Engagement, CX Consulting, and an innovative suite of Proprietary Digital Solutions for industry verticals. We are a global leader in Content Services, Trust & Safety. We believe the Majorel difference to be our culture of entrepreneurship.
CONTACT
Investor Relations
Investor Relations
