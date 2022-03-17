DGAP-Adhoc: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. : Majorel Reports Strong Results for 2021 and Positive Outlook for 2022

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Results

Majorel Reports Strong Results for 2021 and Positive Outlook for 2022

Net revenue 1,752m | Operating EBITDA 316m | Successful Strategy Execution

Luxembourg, March 17, 2022: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. (Euronext Amsterdam ticker symbol: MAJ) ("Majorel", the ''Company"), a leading global provider of next-generation end-to-end customer experience (CX) solutions for digital-native and vertical leading brands, today reports its audited results for the fiscal year 2021 ended December 31, 2021. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Net revenue 1 of 1,752 million, up +31%;

of 1,752 million, up +31%; Operating EBITDA 2 of 316 million, up +61%; Operating EBITDA margin 3 , up 340bps to 18.0%;

of 316 million, up +61%; Operating EBITDA margin , up 340bps to 18.0%; Majorel expects its net revenue to increase in the range of 1,850-1,950 million (an increase of 12%-18% compared to the 2021 net revenue without COVID-19 related services); and Operating EBITDA margin to be in the range of 16.0%-17.0% in 2022. BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS Growth with existing clients: net revenue retention 4 of 116%;

of 116%; Ongoing business expansion: acquired the China business 5 and entered Croatia;

and entered Croatia; Digital expansion: Global Internet clients at 45%, Content Services, Trust & Safety at 21%, and Tech & Expert Services at 9%, each as percentage of total net revenue;

Q1/2022: Turkish Mayen acquisition completed; Ghana and North Macedonia entered; strategic partnership with Booking.com announced. Commenting on the strong results, Thomas Mackenbrock, CEO of Majorel, said: "I am pleased to report that we delivered a strong performance in 2021, with double-digit revenue and profitability growth, and have successfully executed our strategy in all areas. Our existing clients have extended their business with us, adding new service lines, new locations, and new solutions while at the same time we have won more than 40 new logos. I'd like to thank our clients for their trust in us and our 69,000 team members worldwide for their passion and commitment. We are also proud of our debut as a public company and I'd like to thank our anchor shareholders and our new shareholders for their confidence and vision. Our success in 2021 is a strong foundation for 2022, and our current outlook is positive." Otmane Serraj, CFSO of Majorel, said: "I am very proud that Majorel has overachieved on its financial targets for 2021. Total net revenues of 1,752 million for the year represent a +31% increase over 2020, and Operating EBITDA is up +61% to 316 million. This development is supported by strong net revenue retention, which has grown to 116%. In addition, Majorel generated free cash flow of 118 million and the net cash position at the end of the year was 79 million, allowing us strategic flexibility for inorganic growth. Based on our current assessment, Majorel expects for 2022 its net revenue to be in the range of 1,850 million and 1,950 million with an Operating EBITDA margin to be in the range of 16.0-17.0%."

Financial Overview, Business Overview, Corporate Responsibility, Subsequent Events, and Outlook 1. FINANCIAL OVERVIEW CONTINUED STRONG TOP-LINE GROWTH IN ALL SEGMENTS AND BUSINESS AREAS Net revenue for 2021 amounted to 1,752 million, representing an increase of +31% compared to the previous year's net revenue of 1,340 million. This development was driven by the strong growth in net revenue generated with existing clients, mainly in the target verticals Global Internet and BFSI. Net revenue in 2021 was impacted by special effects from the COVID-19 related business6 (102 million) and the first-time consolidation of the China business, contributing 98 million to the Company's net revenue. The China operations became part of the Majorel Group as of January 1, 2021. Excluding the two aforementioned special effects, like-for-like net revenue7 growth was +16%. Net revenue and net revenue by business Segment 2021 2020 YOY change Q4 2021* Q4 2020* YOY change* Net revenue 1,752m 1,340m +31% 470m 374m +26% EASA Segment 1,290m 1,086m +19% 337m 300m +12% GEMS Segment 364m 253m +44% 103m 74m +40% CEA Segment 98m N/A N/A 30m N/A N/A *Q4 results are unaudited, not reviewed and are based on management reporting. EASA Segment: Europe, Africa and South America

With an increase of +19%, the EASA Segment has seen strong YOY growth in net revenue for 2021, reaching 1,290 million (2020: 1,086 million). The main drivers for this development were the continued expansion with Global Internet and BFSI clients, as well as the contribution of COVID-19 related services, which were all accounted for in this Segment. Like-for-like, excluding the COVID-19 related business, net revenue in the EASA Segment increased by +9% in 2021, which was also driven by the strong development in the Company's near- and offshore locations in Africa, Eastern Europe and Latin America. GEMS Segment: Global English, Middle East and South East Asia

The GEMS Segment made a significant contribution to Majorel's success with an annual growth in net revenue of +44%. Net revenue for GEMS was 364 million in 2021 (2020: 253 million). This strong increase has been driven by the Company's continued expansion with Global Internet Clients, particularly in the Philippines, Canada, the US, Malaysia, Egypt, India, and Kenya. CEA Segment: China and East Asia The CEA Segment reported net revenue of 98 million for 2021 - in line with the Company's guidance that the CEA segment would contribute 5-7% of group net revenue. The positive contribution from this Segment has been driven by further expansion of the footprint in China, the continuing growth of digital consumer engagement services, and the focus on consumer products and digital clients. CONTINUED STRONG PROFITABILITY IN ALL BUSINESS SEGMENTS With an Operating EBITDA of 316 million, Majorel exceeded its latest, increased guidance from November 4, 2021 (290-310 million) and grew by +61% compared to 2020 (196 million). The main drivers of this development were: overall business growth; operational excellence; more complex, value-added services; client portfolio management; improved global delivery mix; COVID-19 related services; the continued high work from home (WFH) rate of 63%; and the first time consolidation of China. Majorel's Operating EBITDA margin expanded by 340bps to 18.0%, compared to 14.6% in 2020. EBIT amounted to 105 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, corresponding to a decline of -10% compared to the 2020 results of 116 million. This was due to the negative impact from special effects in connection with Majorel's private placement and listing in September 2021, of 128 million. Group Profit amounted to 80 million for 2021, representing a year over year decrease versus 86 million generated in 2020. Earnings per share (EPS)8 was 0.8. Free cash flow9 was 118 million (2020: 150 million). The net cash position at the end of the year was 79 million, together with its unused credit facilities allowing the Company strategic flexibility for inorganic growth. A potential dividend payment will be proposed at the AGM scheduled for June 20, 2022. Operating EBITDA and Operating EBITDA by Segment 2021 2020 YOY change Operating EBITDA 316m 196m +61% % margin 18.0% 14.6% +340bps EASA Segment 223m 153m +19% % margin 17.3% 14.1% +320bps GEMS Segment 75m 44m +44% % margin 20.6% 17.5% +310bps CEA Segment 15m N/A N/A % margin 15.4% N/A N/A EASA Segment: Europe, Africa and South America Operating EBITDA for the EASA Segment amounted to 223 million for 2021, a strong increase compared to 2020 Operating EBITDA of 153 million. The Operating EBITDA margin increased accordingly from 14.1% in 2020 to 17.3% in 2021. The margin improvement is driven by Majorel's main profitability drivers, especially: overall business growth, continued operational excellence; more complex, value added services; client portfolio management; continued high work from home rates; further expansion of Tech & Expert Services; and an increasing share of offshore delivery. The COVID-19 related businesses also contributed to the Operating EBITDA growth in EASA in 2021.



GEMS Segment: Global English, Middle East and South East Asia Operating EBITDA for the GEMS Segment amounted to 75 million for 2021, increasing by +69% from 44 million in 2020. The Operating EBITDA margin increased from 17.5% in 2020 to 20.6% in 2021. Margin improvement in GEMS has been similarly driven by Majorel's main profitability drivers. CEA Segment: China and East Asia Operating EBITDA from the first time consolidation of the China business amounted to 15 million for 2021 with an Operating EBITDA margin of 15.4%. The CEA results benefited from the continuing growth of digital consumer engagement services, the growth of consumer products and digital clients, and the expansion of the footprint in China. 2. BUSINESS OVERVIEW - MAJOREL HAS DELIVERED ON ITS THREE GROWTH LEVERS Growth with existing clients and adding new logos Our current client portfolio, which comprises more than 400 clients worldwide from a wide range of industries, has a focus on fast-growing Global Internet and BFSI clients. Retaining and growing their business is the bedrock of our own success and our key focus area for growth. We call this "winning with the winners". We can also point to many clients we first met as start-ups and who are now major multinationals with many thousands of employees worldwide.

Across all of our verticals, we work and grow with our clients in true partnership, and with deep roots built on trust. In 2021, this resulted in a notable net revenue retention of 116% (2020: 113%).

Further to deepening and extending our partnerships with existing clients, Majorel also succeeded in adding more than 40 new logos to its client portfolio during 2021 - a strong foundation for building future long-term client relationships. Ongoing business expansion During 2021, Majorel welcomed around 13,000 additional team members to its global workforce. The Majorel family had approximately 69,000 team members on December 31, 2021.

In January 2021, we acquired Arvato CRM in China, expanding our geographic footprint in this dynamic market and making us one of the few international providers operating at scale in the country.

In June 2021, we welcomed the German Junokai CX consultancy firm into the Group, strengthening our Tech & Expert Services line of business.

We also expanded into Croatia and made significant progress in developing our 2020 entry into Kenya - adding an extra dimension to our Global English capabilities.

We have derived an increasing share of our net revenue from "offshore" delivery. The share of offshore in our global delivery mix rose from 35% in 2020 to 39% in 2021, against a midterm target of 45-50%. Excluding COVID-19 related business, the offshore net revenue share in 2021 would have been 41% in 2021.

In addition, we prepared the market entry into North Macedonia and Ghana. These organic expansion plans have been realized in Q1 2022 (please see section 4. Subsequent Events, below). Digital expansion In line with our operational targets, Majorel leveraged growth opportunities linked to digital expansion in 2021.

We realized substantial growth with our digital clients, and this drove an increased share of net revenue from Global Internet clients from 38% in 2020 to 45% in 2021, approaching the Company's mid-term guidance of >50%. The net revenue share of Telco clients was further reduced from 19% in 2020 to 12% in 2021, in line with Majorel's midterm target to reduce the exposure to around 10% of net revenue.

In terms of business lines, Content Services, Trust & Safety increased its share of net revenue from 17% in 2020 to 21% in 2021 (mid-term target 20-25%). The net revenue share of Tech & Expert Services increased from 5% in 2020 to 9% in 2021 (midterm target 10-15%), supported by the integration of the China business and the Company's technology solutions for the COVID-19 related business.

Our 2021 acquisitions have already added value to our digital offering. The China business includes a proprietary digital solution platform for managing and implementing complex D2C (direct to consumer) programs, which we plan to develop further. Alongside this, our Junokai acquisition represents an additional step towards expanding our CX consultancy/advisory services in EMEA - supporting wide-ranging clients in aspects of digital transformation of customer service.

We also created a new business, MajUP, to offer solutions exclusively for startups. Our around 30 years of CX experience, combined with our own startup spirit, makes us a perfect partner to meet their immediate and long-term needs.

Our proprietary vertical digital solutions continue to support our global digital offer. These include Majorel Digital Banking(TM), supporting financial service providers in digitalizing and optimizing their processes and services to drive cost efficiencies, revenues and value-added services. The platform also includes Majorel Switch(TM) for bank account switching services and Majorel Navigator(TM) for next-generation insurance sales based on account information analysis. 3. CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY (ESG) We see Corporate Responsibility (CR) as a fundamental part of Majorel's DNA and a natural extension of the Company's core values - Creativity, Excellence and Respect. Our CR framework comprises five pillars: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion; Environment & Local Communities; Employee Rights & Fair Working Conditions; Wellbeing & Resiliency; and Corporate Citizenship. The diversity of our workforce plays a crucial part in our success and we are also expanding our potential talent pool by offering opportunities through impact sourcing. This initiative is making an important difference, reaching people in disadvantaged circumstances (whether socially, economically or through disability) who are typically missed by traditional recruitment programs. In the wider world, we are committed to making a positive impact, being an active contributor to our host communities, and treading as lightly as we can. We have also defined a roadmap with the destination of being a climate neutral enterprise by 2030. 4. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS We continued to successfully execute our strategy since the end of 2021, and have maintained our momentum with further geographic expansion and additional business growth.

We executed the acquisition of Mayen Telekomünikasyon Hizmetleri A..("Mayen"), one of Turkey's leading independent nearshore CX providers. Mayen became part of Majorel as of January 1, 2022, strengthening our delivery network for Europe and allowing us to offer expanded services to our international clients - especially in the Global Internet vertical.

On January 24, we announced our entry into North Macedonia, in Skopje, further adding to our strong footprint for European languages. On January 25, we communicated our entry into Ghana, Accra - further strengthening our already leading position in Africa.

On February 10, we announced an agreement to an expanded strategic partnership with our client Booking.com to transfer 12 of Booking.com's 14 internal CX service centers in Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Americas to Majorel. It also fulfils our strategic goal of expanding our geographic footprint into new countries - South Korea, Japan, Thailand and Lithuania - and further consolidates our existing presence in the other markets too. The new partnership agreement is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2022 after the transfer of the service centers from Booking.com to Majorel takes place, which is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and completion of works council consultations.

We will continue to monitor risks on an ongoing basis, including macroeconomic developments and changes in local labor markets. Moreover, we will keep a careful watch on the saddening events unfolding in Ukraine, including economic consequences around the world and their potential impact on our business. 5. OUTLOOK This outlook is based on Majorel's current assessment on the development of the business in 2022 and the general CX market, combined with economic and labor market conditions in the Company's geographic footprint. It remains to be seen how recent events in Ukraine, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, may impact the business environment and world economy in this year. Based on current visibility, Majorel continues to expect strong organic growth from existing clients, supplemented by new logo wins and the positive impact from the effects of the acquisition of Mayen and the expanded strategic partnership with Booking.com (subject to customary closing conditions). This would result in an increase of 12% to 18% compared to the net revenue without COVID-19 related services in 2021. The company anticipates some COVID-19 business will remain in 2022, but at a much smaller scale than 2021 - this would approximately offset the expected limited negative business impacts resulting from the Ukraine crisis. Against this background, Majorel expects its net revenue in 2022 to again increase and to be in the range of

1,850-1,950 million. Further, the Company expects its Operating EBITDA margin for 2022 to be between 16.0%-17.0%, also factoring in the above mentioned effects. Please find below in the Appendix, the primary Consolidated Financial Statements: Profit and Loss; Comprehensive Income; Financial Position; Cash Flow; and Changes in Equity. WEBCAST WITH ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 15:00hrs CET If you want to participate in the conference call, please pre-register by clicking here and you will then receive the dial-in details: https://event-registration.arkadin.com/6220b33b820c352429f1f474 To follow the presentation, participants of the conference call can use the following link (only slides, no audio): https://www.webcast-eqs.com/majorel20220317/no-audio If you just want to follow the presentation without participating in the conference call, you can follow the webcast via livestream and you will receive the audio via your Internet browser. No dial-in to the conference call is required. https://www.webcast-eqs.com/majorel20220317 A presentation of the 2021 results is currently available on the Investor Relations section of Majorel's website (www.majorel.com). FINANCIAL CALENDAR (INDICATIVE) Q1 2022 Trading Update: May 5, 2022 Capital Markets Day: June 9 - 10, 2022 Annual General Meeting: June 20, 2022 H1 2022 Results: August 30, 2022 Q3/9M Trading Update: November 3, 2022 ABOUT MAJOREL We design, build and deliver next-generation end-to-end CX solutions for many of the world's most respected digital-native and vertical leading brands. Our comprehensive east-to-west global footprint in 35 countries10 across five continents, with around 69,000 team members11 and 60 languages, allows us to deliver flexible solutions that leverage our expertise in cultural nuance, which we believe to be essential for true excellence in CX. We have deep domain expertise in tech-augmented front to-back-office CX. Additionally, we offer Digital Consumer Engagement, CX Consulting, and an innovative suite of Proprietary Digital Solutions for industry verticals. We are a global leader in Content Services, Trust & Safety. We believe the 'Majorel difference' to be our culture of entrepreneurship. CONTACT Investor Relations

APPENDIX: CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Consolidated statement of profit and loss in millions 2021 2020 Revenues 1,811 1,375 Other operating income 37 20 External expenses and costs of materials (423) (308) Personnel costs (1,236) (894) Amortization/depreciation, impairment and reversals on intangible

assets, property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets (85) (77) Results from investments accounted for using the equity method 1 1 Results from disposals of investments - (1) EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) 105 116 Interest income 1 - Interest expenses (3) (2) Other financial income 2 - Other financial expenses (5) (7) Financial result (5) (9) Earnings before taxes 100 107 Income tax expense (20) (21) Group profit or loss 80 86 attributable to: Majorel shareholders 80 86 Non-controlling interests - - Earnings per share (in ) - Basic 0.80 0.86 - Diluted 0.80 0.86 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income in millions 2021 2020 Group profit or loss 80 86 Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Remeasurement component of defined benefit plans 9 (4) Items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss when specific conditions are met Exchange differences - changes recognized in other comprehensive income 12 (8) Other comprehensive income net of tax 21 (12) Group total comprehensive income 101 74 attributable to: Majorel shareholders 101 74 Non-controlling interests - - Consolidated statement of financial position in millions 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 Assets Non-current assets Goodwill 94 53 Other intangible assets 20 8 Property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets 245 190 Investments accounted for using the equity method 3 2 Trade and other receivables 1 1 Other non-financial assets - 2 Deferred tax assets 38 15 401 271 Current assets Trade and other receivables 467 307 Other financial assets 11 1 Other non-financial assets 68 56 Current income tax receivables 18 9 Cash and cash equivalents 238 195 802 568 1,203 839 Equity and liabilities Equity Subscribed capitala) 1 - Capital reserve 255 275 Retained earnings 138 37 Majorel shareholders' equity 394 312 Non-controlling interests 5 5 399 317 Non-current liabilities Provisions for pensions and similar obligations 43 50 Other provisions 8 5 Deferred tax liabilities 2 - Financial debt 70 20 Lease liabilities 80 58 Other non-financial liabilities - 1 203 134 Current liabilities Other provisions 30 22 Financial debt 89 34 Lease liabilities 45 37 Trade and other payables 156 132 Other non-financial liabilities 261 153 Current income tax payables 20 10 601 388 1,203 839 a) As of December 31, 2021, the subscribed capital amounts to 1 million (December 31,2020: 404 thousand).

Consolidated statement of cash flow in millions 2021 2020 Earnings before interest and taxes 105 116 Amortisation, depreciation and write-ups of non-current assets 85 77 Gains/losses from disposals of non-current assets - 1 Change in provisions for pensions and similar obligations (1) (5) Change in other provisions 11 13 Change in net working capital 24 39 Taxes paid (40) (17) Other effects 1 (1) Cash flow from operating activities 185 223 Investments in: - intangible assets (4) (3) - property, plant and equipment (57) (43) - purchase prices for consolidated investments (net of acquired cash) (56) (3) - prepaid consideration for business acquisition (58) - - other investments and financial assets (5) - Disposals of other fixed assets 6 4 Cash flow from investing activities (174) (45) Proceeds from/redemption of other financial debt 105 (16) Redemption of lease liabilities (46) (40) Interest paid (6) (5) Change in equity - 2 Dividends to Majorel shareholders (19) - Other effects (8) 1 Cash flow from financing activities 26 (58) Change in cash and cash equivalents 37 120 Exchange rate effects and other changes in cash and cash equivalents 6 (4) Cash and cash equivalents as of 1/1 195 79 Cash and cash equivalents as of 12/31 238 195 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity in millions Subscribed capitala) Capital reserve Retained earnings Majorel shareholders' equity Non-controlling interests Total Balance as of 1/1/2020 - 275 (37) 238 4 242 Group profit or loss - - 86 86 - 86 Other comprehensive income - - (12) (12) - (12) Group total comprehensive income - - 74 74 - 74 Dividend distributions - - - - - - Equity transactions with shareholders - - - - - - Other changes - - - - 1 1 Balance as of 12/31/2020 - 275 37 312 5 317 Balance as of 1/1/2021 - 275 37 312 5 317 Group profit or loss - - 80 80 - 80 Other comprehensive income - - 21 21 - 21 Group total comprehensive income - - 101 101 - 101 Dividend distributions - (19) - (19) - (19) Transfer 1 (1) - - - - Equity transactions with shareholders 1 (20) - (19) - (19) Other changes - - - - - - Balance as of 12/31/2021 1 255 138 394 5 399 a) As of December 31, 2021, the subscribed capital amounts to 1 million (December 31, 2020: 404 thousand). 17-March-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

