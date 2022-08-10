DGAP-Adhoc: Managing Board of The Social Chain AG resolves on portfolio streamlining measures and adjusts financial year 2022 forecast numbers

DGAP-Ad-hoc: The Social Chain AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Change in Forecast

Managing Board of The Social Chain AG resolves on portfolio streamlining measures and adjusts financial year 2022 forecast numbers



10-Aug-2022 / 23:05 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of Insider Information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Berlin, 10 August 2022 The managing board of The Social Chain AG (WKN: A1YC99, ISIN:DE000A1YC996, Ticker: PU11) ("TSC") today resolved on portfolio streamlining measures to further increase the overall profitability of the group.

TSC intends to sell its portfolio companies Ravensberger Matratzen GmbH (including the operating business of Möbelfreude Vertriebs GmbH), Carl Wilhelm Clasen Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung, DEF Media GmbH and bytepark GmbH - all in the course of 2022. TSC will immediately take first steps to execute the measures and will report about any completed sales separately.

Considering the resolved portfolio streamlining measures, TSC is adjusting its forecast revenue numbers for the financial year 2022 down to around EUR 415 Mio. with a projected consolidated EBITDA-margin (before adjustments) between four and five percent.

www.socialchain.com

Notifying Person:

Jana Walker I Investor Relations

Gormannstraße 22

10119 Berlin

+49 30 208 48 40 10

ir@socialchain.com



