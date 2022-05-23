23.05.2022 11:29:39

DGAP-Adhoc: Manz AG resolves cash capital increase without subscription rights in the amount of approximately 10 % of the share capital in the context of a cooperation agreement with Daimler Truck AG

Manz AG resolves cash capital increase without subscription rights in the amount of approximately 10 % of the share capital in the context of a cooperation agreement with Daimler Truck AG

23-May-2022
Reutlingen, May 23, 2022 - The Managing Board of Manz AG, Reutlingen, (ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3) today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to issue 774,408 new shares (corresponding to approximately 10 % of the share capital) against cash contributions as part of a capital increase by partially utilizing Authorized Capital 2021 and excluding shareholders' subscription rights. The capital increase takes place in the context of a cooperation agreement on a strategic partnership, which Manz AG signed today with Daimler Truck AG. The implementation of the capital increase is subject to the approval of the responsible antitrust authorities. After the approval, the new shares will be subscribed by Daimler Truck AG at a price of EUR 39.53 per share, which includes a premium on the weighted average share price of the underlying reference period. The company's share capital will thus increase from EUR 7,756,804 by EUR 774,408.00 to EUR 8,531,212.00 after the capital increase has been carried out. The proceeds of the capital increase in the amount of EUR 30.6 million will be used to finance Manz AG's further growth.

As part of the cooperation agreement, it is planned in a first step to establish a pilot line for the production of lithium-ion battery cells as well as the assembly of batteries at Daimler's truck location in Mannheim. The two companies will combine their expertise to jointly develop innovative battery technology and associated production processes for trucks and buses.

 

Additional information:

ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3
Securities identification number: A0JQ5U
Stock exchange abbreviation: M5Z
Market segment: Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Manz AG
Steigäckerstraße 5
72768 Reutlingen
Germany

Investor Relations Contact:

Language: English
EQS News ID: 1358709

 
