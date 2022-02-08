NEU: Krypto-Sparplan bei BISON. Einfach und stressfrei in Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. investieren.-w-
08.02.2022 13:36:41

DGAP-Adhoc: MAX Automation SE: Supervisory Board resolves on closing of iNDAT Robotics

08-Feb-2022 / 13:36 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AD HOC RELEASE (PURSUANT TO SECTION 17 MAR)

Dusseldorf, 8 February 2022 - The Supervisory Board of MAX Automation SE (ISIN DE000A2DA58), listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has today resolved to close iNDAT Robotics GmbH in Ginsheim-Gustavsburg.


Contact:
Marcel Neustock
Investment Management
Phone: +49 - 211 - 9099 110
investor.relations@maxautomation.com
www.maxautomation.com

Contact for media representatives:
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 - 89 - 125 09 03 33
sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

08-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MAX Automation SE
Breite Straße 29-31
40213 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 90991-0
Fax: +49 (0)211 90991-11
E-mail: investor.relations@maxautomation.com
Internet: www.maxautomation.com
ISIN: DE000A2DA588
WKN: A2DA58
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; BX
EQS News ID: 1277928

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1277928  08-Feb-2022 CET/CEST

