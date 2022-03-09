DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE reaches revenues of 680 million with 12% EBITDA margin in 2021 and plans to grow revenues to more than 740 million in the current financial year

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MBB SE / Key word(s): Annual Results/Forecast

MBB SE reaches revenues of 680 million with 12% EBITDA margin in 2021 and plans to grow revenues to more than 740 million in the current financial year



MBB SE reaches revenues of 680 million with 12% EBITDA margin in 2021 and plans to grow revenues to more than 740 million in the current financial year

Berlin, 9 March 2022 - MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family business, generated revenues of 680.3 million in 2021 according to preliminary figures, which corresponds to a slight decline of 1.3% year-on-year. While adjusted EBITDA was down on the previous year at 80.0 million, profitability demonstrated a consistently high margin level of 11.7%. As a result, the MBB Group achieved the upper end of its updated forecast of 660 to 680 million in revenues and an EBITDA margin of 10-12%, despite supply chain disruptions and project postponements in the past year.

In the Service & Infrastructure segment, energy infrastructure specialist Friedrich Vorwerk generated revenues of 279.1 million, not fully matching the successful previous year, as unfavourable weather conditions in the first quarter of 2021 and a project delay in Denmark slowed down growth temporarily. However, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.6%, profitability once again demonstrated the company's excellent market position. After achieving significant double-digit growth in the first half of 2021, IT security provider DTS could not fully satisfy market demand during the second half of the year due to the chip shortage. Nevertheless, the company grew revenues by 4.6% for the full year with high profitability and started the current financial year with a record order backlog.

In the Technological Applications segment, e-mobility specialist Aumann reached revenues of 161.1 million corresponding to a 6.8 % decline, while order intake increased by 50.4 % to 236.6 million compared to the previous year. Delignit, a supplier of wood-based systems, grew revenues by 16.5 % to 68.3 million even despite the supply bottlenecks in the automotive industry. The Consumer Goods segment was still feeling the effects of the Covid-19 restrictions, especially at the beginning of the past year. Hanke, which specialises in tissue products, was affected by weaker demand in the gastronomy sector and the mattress manufacturer CT Formpolster felt the restrictions in furniture retail. Together, the two companies generated revenues of 71.8 million, a slight decline of 3.4% compared to the previous year.

MBB Group's liquidity increased by 292.3 million to 622.5 million, thanks in particular to the IPO of Friedrich Vorwerk. Net liquidity thus grew to 534.6 million, of which 401.2 million was attributable to the holding company MBB SE. Notwithstanding the currently foreseeable consequences of the dramatic developments in Ukraine, MBB expects revenues of more than 740 million in 2022, with an EBITDA margin of at least 10%. Moreover, MBB sees very good M&A opportunities for 2022 and plans to grow through both add-on as well as stand-alone acquisitions into new business areas.

