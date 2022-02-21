DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE resolves share buyback program 2022

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MBB SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

MBB SE resolves share buyback program 2022



21-Feb-2022 / 17:56 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR



MBB SE resolves share buyback program 2022

Berlin, 21 February 2022 - MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family business, today resolved to make use of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 28 May 2019 to acquire own shares in accordance with section 71 (1) no. 8 of the AktG. The Company intends to buy back treasury shares with a maximum volume of 6.0 million via the stock exchange starting from 23 February 2022. The share buyback program is scheduled to end on 30 April 2022 at the latest.

The share buyback is carried out in accordance with the Safe Harbor Rules defined under Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated 16 April 2014, in conjunction with the provisions of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission dated 8 March 2016.

Further details on the share buyback will be published at www.mbb.com/ir/buyback.

