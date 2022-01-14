14.01.2022 12:01:15

DGAP-Adhoc: MBH Corporation Plc: Board Update - MBH Corporation Plc: Board Announcement

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MBH Corporation Plc / Key word(s): Personnel
MBH Corporation Plc: Board Update - MBH Corporation Plc: Board Announcement

14-Jan-2022 / 12:01 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Board Update - MBH Corporation Plc: Board Announcement

14 January 2022: MBH Corporation Plc announces the following changes to its board structure:

Margaret Manning will be stepping down from her role as MBH Corporation Non-Executive Chairperson to focus on other activities.

Non-Executive Director Stanislaw Patey will be taking on the role of Non-Executive Chairman. Stan has been an existing MBH board member since 1st August 2020 and is also the CEO of Termhouse Corporate Finance.

Board Apprentice Lisa Maynard-Atem will be moving to a full Non-Exec Director board position.

These board changes are applicable as of 14 January 2022.

The complete composition of the board, with roles, is now as follows:

Stan Patey, Non-Executive Chairman

Callum Laing, Chief Executive Officer

Victoria Sylvester, Executive Director

Lisa Maynard-Atem, Non-Executive Director

 

Contacts for IR and media enquiries:

Charlotte Williams,

charlotte@unity-group.com

+44 (0)770 396 3953

MBH Corporation PLC

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

Additional Information:

About MBH

MBH Corporation Plc (M8H:GR) is a diversified investment holding company, listed on the Frankfurt and Dusseldorf Stock Exchanges and the OTCQX in New York (MBHCF). The company acquires small to medium enterprises across multiple geographies and sectors that are well established, profitable and looking to scale. By leveraging the Agglomeration strategy, MBH Corporation Plc is able to create substantial shareholder value through the consistent and accretive acquisition of excellent companies.

mbhcorporation.com

14-Jan-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MBH Corporation Plc
Studio 7-9, Royal Patriotic Victoria Building, Joh
SW18 3SX London
United Kingdom
E-mail: info@mbhcorporation.com
Internet: https://www.mbhcorporation.com/
ISIN: GB00BF1GH114
WKN: A2JDGJ
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt
EQS News ID: 1268914

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1268914  14-Jan-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1268914&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu MBH Corporation PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten