|
14.01.2022 12:01:15
DGAP-Adhoc: MBH Corporation Plc: Board Update - MBH Corporation Plc: Board Announcement
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MBH Corporation Plc / Key word(s): Personnel
Board Update - MBH Corporation Plc: Board Announcement
14 January 2022: MBH Corporation Plc announces the following changes to its board structure:
Margaret Manning will be stepping down from her role as MBH Corporation Non-Executive Chairperson to focus on other activities.
Non-Executive Director Stanislaw Patey will be taking on the role of Non-Executive Chairman. Stan has been an existing MBH board member since 1st August 2020 and is also the CEO of Termhouse Corporate Finance.
Board Apprentice Lisa Maynard-Atem will be moving to a full Non-Exec Director board position.
These board changes are applicable as of 14 January 2022.
The complete composition of the board, with roles, is now as follows:
Stan Patey, Non-Executive Chairman
Callum Laing, Chief Executive Officer
Victoria Sylvester, Executive Director
Lisa Maynard-Atem, Non-Executive Director
Contacts for IR and media enquiries:
Charlotte Williams,
charlotte@unity-group.com
+44 (0)770 396 3953
MBH Corporation PLC
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
Additional Information:
About MBH
MBH Corporation Plc (M8H:GR) is a diversified investment holding company, listed on the Frankfurt and Dusseldorf Stock Exchanges and the OTCQX in New York (MBHCF). The company acquires small to medium enterprises across multiple geographies and sectors that are well established, profitable and looking to scale. By leveraging the Agglomeration strategy, MBH Corporation Plc is able to create substantial shareholder value through the consistent and accretive acquisition of excellent companies.
mbhcorporation.com
14-Jan-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MBH Corporation Plc
|Studio 7-9, Royal Patriotic Victoria Building, Joh
|SW18 3SX London
|United Kingdom
|E-mail:
|info@mbhcorporation.com
|Internet:
|https://www.mbhcorporation.com/
|ISIN:
|GB00BF1GH114
|WKN:
|A2JDGJ
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt
|EQS News ID:
|1268914
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1268914 14-Jan-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MBH Corporation PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
12:01
|DGAP-Adhoc: MBH Corporation Plc: Board Update - MBH Corporation Plc: Board Announcement (EQS Group)
|
12:01
|DGAP-Adhoc: MBH Corporation Plc: Neues vom Verwaltungsrat - MBH Corporation Plc: Mitteilung des Verwaltungsrats (EQS Group)
|
06.01.22
|DGAP-DD: MBH Corporation Plc english (EQS Group)
|
06.01.22
|DGAP-DD: MBH Corporation Plc deutsch (EQS Group)
|
02.12.21
|DGAP-DD: MBH Corporation Plc english (EQS Group)
|
02.12.21
|DGAP-DD: MBH Corporation Plc deutsch (EQS Group)
|
30.09.21
|MBH Corporation : Half Year Results (Investegate)
|
30.09.21
|MBH Corporation Plc : MBH Corporation Plc achieves very strong revenue and EBIT growth in H1 2021 (Investegate)