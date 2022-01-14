DGAP-Adhoc: MBH Corporation Plc: Board Update - MBH Corporation Plc: Board Announcement

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MBH Corporation Plc / Key word(s): Personnel

14-Jan-2022

Board Update - MBH Corporation Plc: Board Announcement

14 January 2022: MBH Corporation Plc announces the following changes to its board structure:

Margaret Manning will be stepping down from her role as MBH Corporation Non-Executive Chairperson to focus on other activities.

Non-Executive Director Stanislaw Patey will be taking on the role of Non-Executive Chairman. Stan has been an existing MBH board member since 1st August 2020 and is also the CEO of Termhouse Corporate Finance.

Board Apprentice Lisa Maynard-Atem will be moving to a full Non-Exec Director board position.

These board changes are applicable as of 14 January 2022.

The complete composition of the board, with roles, is now as follows:

Stan Patey, Non-Executive Chairman

Callum Laing, Chief Executive Officer

Victoria Sylvester, Executive Director

Lisa Maynard-Atem, Non-Executive Director

