DGAP-Adhoc: MBH Corporation reports significant growth across all business verticals in 2021 as the world emerges from COVID-19

27 April 2022, London: MBH Corporation plc ("MBH"), a diversified investment holding company, has released its annual report for the year ended 31 December 2021.



Amid the global pandemic, MBH achieved revenue growth of 94% to £108.8 million (2020: £56.1 million) and a net profit after tax from continuing operations of £3 million (2020: £1.1 million). Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) increased by 224% to £5.2 million. The financial figures include the results of 18 companies for the full year and proportionately 5 companies acquired during the financial year ended 31 December 2021.



The balance sheet of the Group remains strong, closing out the year with a net asset position of £62.8 million, an increase of 5% over 2020. The Group's cash position remains healthy and in 2021 generated £5.1 million in cashflow from the Group's operating activities. Cash generation will continue to be the focus for the Group in 2022 as it strives to increase its cash position on the back of the continued post-pandemic recovery momentum. The Board proposes a dividend of 0.005 EUR per share which is approximately a dividend yield of 2.5%. The full Annual Report 2021 is available on the MBH Corporation website: www.mbhcorporation.com/financial-report-2021



Contacts for IR and media enquiries:

MBH Corporation plc,

Nicholas Ferguson,

mbhpr@thistlework.co,

+65 9452 0613 Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



About MBH

MBH Corporation plc is a diversified investment holding company, listed on the Frankfurt and Dusseldorf Stock Exchanges and the OTCQX(R) in the United States. The company acquires small to medium enterprises across multiple geographies and sectors that are well established, profitable and looking to scale. By leveraging its Agglomeration strategy, MBH Corporation plc is able to create substantial shareholder value through the consistent and accretive acquisition of excellent companies.

