28.04.2022 21:25:46
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest successfully completes a directed issue of 9,569,378 new shares raising proceeds of approximately SEK 300 million
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Media and Games Invest SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, HONG KONG, JAPAN, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES. PLEASE REFER TO IMPORTANT INFORMATION AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.
Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
April 28, 2022
Media and Games Invest successfully completes a directed issue of 9,569,378 new shares raising proceeds of approximately SEK 300 million
Media and Games Invest SE (Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange: M8G), (Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market: M8G) ("MGI" or the "Group") has, in accordance with the announcement made in a press release on April 28, 2022, successfully completed the book-building of a directed share issue of 9,569,378 new ordinary A shares, based on the authorisation set out in the articles of association of the Company (adopted by the extraordinary general meeting held on April 15, 2021) (the "Directed Share Issue"). The subscription price in the Directed Share Issue is SEK 31.35 per share and has been determined through an accelerated book-building procedure led by Swedbank in cooperation with Kepler Cheuvreux (together referred to as "Managers"). The Directed Share Issue was oversubscribed. The investors in the Directed Share Issue consist of a number of Swedish and international institutional investors, including the Company's largest institutional shareholder Oaktree Capital Management LLP ("Oaktree"). Through the Directed Share Issue, MGI will receive gross proceeds amounting to approximately SEK 300 million.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Directed Share Issue in order to maintain the Company's desired capital structure following the financing of the acquisition of AxesInMotion S.L. announced on April 28, 2022, and to further strengthen the Company's financial position in line with already announced company targets.
The subscription price in the Directed Share Issue is SEK 31.35 per share and has been determined through an accelerated book-building procedure led by the Managers.
The Company has considered the possibility to raise the required equity through a rights issue. However, the Board of Directors of the Company has concluded that the Directed Share Issue would be significantly more time-effective, which is essential in order to maintain the Company's desired capital structure following the financing of the Acquisition. Also, a rights issue would entail significantly higher costs and increased exposure to potential market volatility compared to the Directed Share Issue. Unlike a rights issue, the Directed Share Issue is also expected to broaden the shareholder base and provide the Company with new qualified and institutional investors, which the Board of Directors considers to be of benefit to the Company and the general liquidity in the share. Considering the above reasons, the Board of Directors has made the assessment that a Directed Share Issue with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, as authorized in the articles of association of the Company (adopted by the extraordinary general meeting held on April 15, 2021), is the most favourable alternative for the Company and in the best interest of the Company's shareholders. As the subscription price in the Directed Share Issue was determined through a book-building procedure, the Board of Directors assesses that the subscription price reflects current market conditions and demand.
The subscription price of SEK 31.35 corresponds to a discount of 5.0 per cent to today's closing price of SEK 33.00.
After the completion of the Directed Share Issue the number of outstanding ordinary A shares will increase from EUR 149,679,980 - by EUR 9,569,378 - to EUR 159,249,358, which is a dilution for existing shareholders of approximately 6.0 per cent of the number of outstanding ordinary A shares and votes in the Company. The share capital will increase by EUR 9,569,378 from EUR 149,679,980 to EUR 159,249,358. The new shares carry a dividend entitlement from January 1, 2022. Settlement is expected to occur on or around May 3, 2022 except for Oaktree where settlement is expected to occur on or around May 6, 2022.
In connection with the Directed Share Issue, the Company has agreed, with customary exceptions, not to issue additional shares for a period of 90 calendar days after the first settlement date (unless for M&A financing). In addition, Remco Westermann (CEO and Chairman) as well as the Board and Executive Management have committed to not sell any shares in MGI for the same period of 90 calendar days after the first settlement date.
In order to facilitate a timely delivery of shares to the investors in the Directed Share Issue, Bodhivas GmbH will lend 9,569,378 shares to Swedbank. The lent shares will be returned to the lender after the Directed Share Issue has been registered with the Malta Business Registry.
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag sehr fest. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.