DGAP-Adhoc: Medios AG exceeds revenue and EBT pre1 forecasts for financial year 2021 - Executive Board optimistic for financial year 2022

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Medios AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast

Medios AG exceeds revenue and EBT pre1 forecasts for financial year 2021 - Executive Board optimistic for financial year 2022



03-March-2022 / 12:05 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Medios AG exceeds revenue and EBT pre1 forecasts for financial year 2021 - Executive Board optimistic for financial year 2022

Berlin, March 3, 2022 - Due to stronger than expected organic growth, Medios AG ("Medios") has slightly exceeded its revenue and EBT pre1 forecasts for the financial year 2021. According to preliminary calculations (IFRS), consolidated revenue more than doubled year-on-year to 1,357.4 million (previous year 626.5 million) in the period from January to December 2021. At the same time, operating profit increased disproportionately: EBITDA pre1 rose to 38.4 million (previous year 15.1 million), an increase of 155.3%. EBT pre1 rose by 169.7% to 32.3 million (previous year 12.0 million). Consolidated revenue was forecasted to be between 1.2 and 1.3 billion, EBITDA pre1 between 38.0 and 39.0 million and EBT pre1 between 31.0 and 32.0 million.

The strong increase in revenue and earnings in the 2021 financial year is due in particular to the full consolidation of Cranach Pharma GmbH.

The complete and audited consolidated financial statements of Medios AG will be published with the Annual Report 2021 on March 29, 2022.

The Executive Board is optimistic for the 2022 financial year. With the acquisition of the NewCo Pharma Group, Medios significantly strengthens the Patient-Specific Therapies segment and expects this to lead to a significant and sustainable increase in the profit margins of the entire Medios Group. In addition, Medios expects continued dynamic organic growth due to the high demand for Specialty Pharma drugs and the planned further innovations in the area of patient-specific therapies.

In the 2022 financial year, Medios expects revenue in the amount of 1.45 - 1.60 billion. This corresponds to an increase of 6.8 - 17.9% compared to the previous year. EBITDA pre1 is expected to be in the range of 52.0 - 58.0 million. This corresponds to an increase of 35.3 - 50.9% compared with the previous year.

With revenue and EBITDA pre1, the system of key figures for managing the business success of Medios AG has comprised only two financial key figures for strategy and decision-making as well as for measuring the operating business success since January 1, 2022. The previously additionally used key figures earnings before taxes (EBT) and earnings before taxes and nonrecurring items (EBT pre1) are no longer considered for this purpose.

1 EBITDA is defined as consolidated earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBT is defined as net earnings before income taxes. EBITDA pre and EBT pre are each adjusted for extraordinary expenses for stock options, M&A activities, and amortization of the customer base as well as on the goodwill.

Notifying person: Matthias Gaertner, Chief Executive Officer of Medios AG

