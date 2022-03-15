DGAP-Adhoc: MEDIQON Group AG: Capital Increase via subscription rights issue resolved

15.03.2022 17:50:35

MEDIQON Group AG: Capital Increase via subscription rights issue resolved

15-March-2022

The Management Board of MEDIQON Group AG (ISIN: DE0006618309) today resolved, with the approval of the supervisory board, to increase the share capital of the company from 10,999,513.00 to EUR 14,999,333.00 by issuing up to 3,999,820 new shares against cash distribution with subscription rights of the shareholders of the Company and by partially utilizing the authorized capital of the company.

The securities prospectus and the subscription offer are expected to be published - subject to the approval of the prospectus by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, "BaFin") - in calendar week 11 (March 21 - 25, 2022).

The subscription price amounts to EUR 10.40 per share. The price has been set based on the valuation logic used for the capital increase in November 2021.

The statutory subscription rights will be granted by way of by way of indirect subscription rights. The subscription ratio has been set at 11:4, i.e. eleven existing shares entitle to subscribe for four new shares at the subscription price. The subscription period is expected to start on the first banking day after the prospectus was published at 0:00 and run for 10 banking days (inclusive). Existing shares of MEDIQON Group AG are expected to be listed "Ex-Subscription Right" on the first day of the subscription period, expected to be March 23, 2022.

Shares for which subscription rights have not been exercised during the subscription period will be offered to selected qualified investors in a private placement.

Language: English
Company: MEDIQON Group AG
Herzog-Adolph-Strasse 2
61462 Königstein im Taunus
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6174-9687040
Fax: +49 (0) 6174-9687043
E-mail: ir@mediqon-group.de
Internet: www.mediqon-group.de
ISIN: DE0006618309, DE000A254TL0
WKN: 661830, A254TL
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart
