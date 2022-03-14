|
14.03.2022 19:03:57
DGAP-Adhoc: MEDIQON Group AG: NGC Nachfolgekapital GmbH, a subsidiary of MEDIQON Group AG, entered into a transaction agreement in relation to its subsidiary vetera GmbH
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MEDIQON Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
NGC Nachfolgekapital GmbH, a subsidiary of MEDIQON Group AG, entered into a transaction agreement in relation to its subsidiary vetera GmbH
Today, Nordhealth A/S and NGC Nachfolgekapital GmbH, an 80% subsidiary of MEDIQON Group AG agreed that vetera GmbH, an 80% subsidiary of NGC Nachfolgekapital GmbH will become part of the Portfolio of Practice Management Software Companies of Nordhealth A/S.
The consideration will be structured as a mix of cash and shares in Nordhealth A/S.
Vetera is a software and service provider for veterinarians in the DACH region and was acquired by NGC Nachfolgekapital GmbH in June 2019.
With the transaction, NGC Nachfolgekapital GmbH realizes a significant uplift in value compared to the original purchase price paid in 2019. The effect on the Base Value per end of 2021 as calculated by MEDIQON Group AG amounts to c. EUR 0,27 per share. Under German GAAP ("HGB"), there will be no direct impact on the financial statements of MEDIQON Group AG as the parent company. At closing, the shareholder loans granted by MEDIQON Group AG for the acquisition will be fully repaid.
The transaction is expected to close in Q2 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
14-March-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MEDIQON Group AG
|Herzog-Adolph-Strasse 2
|61462 Königstein im Taunus
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 6174-9687040
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 6174-9687043
|E-mail:
|ir@mediqon-group.de
|Internet:
|www.mediqon-group.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006618309, DE000A254TL0
|WKN:
|661830, A254TL
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1302161
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1302161 14-March-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MEDIQON Group AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu MEDIQON Group AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|MEDIQON Group AG
|11,40
|-0,87%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnung auf Fortschritte im Ukraine-Krieg: ATX beendet Sitzung mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- DAX legt letztendlich zu -- Asiatische Börsen schließen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich im Montagshandel deutlich fester. Auch der deutsche Leitindex notierte stärker. Anleger in den USA kommen zum Wochenbeginn auf keinen grünen Zweig. An den wichtigsten Börsen in Asien gab es zum Wochenstart keine gemeinsame Richtung.