07.04.2022 19:33:24
DGAP-Adhoc: MEDIQON Group AG: Placement of the capital increase with subscription rights successfully completed
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MEDIQON Group AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action
MEDIQON Group AG has successfully placed all new shares from the capital increase with subscription rights resolved on March 15, 2022.
The capital increase is subject to the entry in the commercial register. The share capital of the company will increase from EUR 10,999,513.00 to EUR 14,999,333.00 by issuing to 3,999,820 new shares against cash contribution. The subscription price amounts to EUR 10.40 per share. The gross proceeds from the capital increase amount to EUR 41,598,128.00
All new shares will be included in the existing listing on the Basic Board (Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
|English
|MEDIQON Group AG
|Herzog-Adolph-Strasse 2
|61462 Königstein im Taunus
|Germany
|+49 (0) 6174-9687040
|+49 (0) 6174-9687043
|ir@mediqon-group.de
|www.mediqon-group.de
|DE0006618309, DE000A254TL0
|661830, A254TL
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart
|1323255
