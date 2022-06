DGAP-Adhoc: Mendarion SE: New Administrative Board

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Mendarion SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Mendarion SE: New Administrative Board



21-Jun-2022 / 16:40 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





New Administrative Board

Berlin, 21.06.2022: Mendarion SE (ISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0) announces that at yesterdays's Annual General Meeting the management of the company has been newly appointed. The shareholders elected Vincent Wobbe, Marc Weber and Lorin van Nuland as new members of the Administrative Board of the company. Subsequently, at the first meeting of the Administrative Board, Vincent Wobbe was elected as Chairman and Marc Weber as his Deputy. The Administrative Board also appointed Lorin van Nuland as the new Managing Director of Mendarion SE.

The members of the previous Administrative Board and the previous Managing Director of Mendarion SE have resigned from their positions as of the end of today's Annual General Meeting.

Contact:

Mendarion SE

Kurfürstendamm 11

10719 Berlin

E-mail: info@mendarion.de