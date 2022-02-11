DGAP-Adhoc: Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Mercedes-Benz Group AG posts strong preliminary financial results for the year 2021 and exceeds own expectations.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Mercedes-Benz Group AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Mercedes-Benz Group AG posts strong preliminary financial results for the year 2021 and exceeds own expectations.



11-Feb-2022 / 09:07 CET/CEST

Mercedes-Benz Group AG posts strong preliminary financial results for the year 2021 and exceeds own expectations.

Stuttgart, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Group AG achieved strong financial results in the year 2021 based on preliminary unaudited figures. The Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans segment has exceeded the guidance range of 10 to 12% and now expects an adjusted Return on Sales of 12.7% in the full year. Despite the ongoing semiconductor shortages, the fourth quarter of Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans showed a strong adjusted Return on Sales of 15.0%, driven by solid net pricing, good product mix and favourable used car performance. The strong profitability of the car business also translated into a solid industrial free cash flow exceeding the company guidance.

The following figures for the financial year 2021 are preliminary and unaudited:

Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans expects an adjusted EBIT in the magnitude of 14.0bn Euros and an adjusted Return on Sales of approximately 12.7%

(guidance: 10 to 12%)

Mercedes-Benz Mobility reached an adjusted EBIT in the magnitude of 3.4bn Euros and an adjusted Return on Equity (RoE) of approximately 22.0%

(guidance: 20 to 22%)

Industrial Free Cash Flow in the new group structure (segment Daimler Trucks & Buses included until December 09th, 2021) is now expected at prior year level, in the vicinity of 8.5bn Euros

(guidance: slightly below previous year)



The higher than expected profitability supported the positive cash flow development, while working capital increased at year end mainly due to lower payables.

With the disclosure of the third quarter results, the company has stated that it expects to have considerable positive effects on Group EBIT in the fourth quarter from deconsolidation due to the spin-off of the Daimler commercial vehicle business. The company now expects this effect on Group EBIT in the order of magnitude of 9 to 10bn Euros. This one-time EBIT effect has no impact on the Cash Flow and no material impact on taxes. It is the perspective of the management that this pure valuation effect should be excluded from the basis for determining the dividend proposal.

At the current point of time - due to various effects of the deconsolidation of the Daimler commercial vehicle business - group financials are not yet available.

The Annual Results Conference for the financial year 2021 will be on February 24th, 2022. The Annual Report 2021 will be disclosed on March 11th, 2022.

The terms EBIT, EBIT adjusted, Return on Sales (RoS) adjusted, Return on Equity (RoE) adjusted and Industrial Free Cash Flow are defined on pp. 43 and 44 of the Daimler Annual Report 2020.

Contact:Edward Taylor