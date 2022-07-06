|
06.07.2022 16:16:24
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG: METRO AG raises outlook for FY 2021/22 due to rising inflation and better than expected business development
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: METRO AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/9 Month figures
The Management Board of METRO AG (METRO) has decided to increase its outlook for sales and EBITDA (adjusted) for the financial year 2021/22. Business in Q3 2021/22 has developed better than expected. This is driven by a combination of rising inflation and a strong Horeca momentum as the sCore strategy execution progresses well.
METRO now expects:
Sales in the segments West and East are expected to grow over-proportionately. Germany and Russia are expected to grow below the group range. The development of EBITDA adjusted across the segments is expected to follow the sales development. The segment Others is expected to be noticeably below the level of the previous year.
In the cumulative 9M 2021/22 guidance view (constant currency and portfolio-adjusted), sales growth (preliminary, unaudited) is above 24%. METRO continues the execution of its sCore strategy and reconfirms its mid-term ambition of 3-5% sales and EBITDA CAGR in the period 2022-2025.
The war in Ukraine continues to drive the RUB FX-volatility, which leads to non-cash valuation effects on METROs intercompany positions. In Q3 2021/22, around 300 million euros negative non-cash impact on the financial result is expected. A weakening RUB would result in a positive valuation effect in Q4 2021/22 or thereafter.
The Q3 2021/22 report will be published as scheduled on 10 August 2022 at 6:30pm, followed by an analyst conference call on 11 August 2022 at 8:45am.
Definitions of EBITDA and other performance indicators can be found in the Glossary of the Annual Report 2020/21 Consolidated financial statement from page 290 on. The Annual Report 2020/21 may be accessed under https://investors.metroag.de/~/assets/common-newsroom/documents/financial-statements/2020-21-metro-annual-report_en.pdf?dl=1.
Contact:
METRO AG
Sabrina Ley
Director Investor Relations
06-Jul-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|METRO AG
|Metro-Straße 1
|40235 Dusseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 6886-1524
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 6886-3759
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@metro.de
|Internet:
|www.metroag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000BFB0019, DE000BFB0027
|WKN:
|BFB001, BFB002
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1392163
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1392163 06-Jul-2022 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|METRO (St.)
|7,98
|4,11%
