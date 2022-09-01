|
01.09.2022 17:16:46
DGAP-Adhoc: MeVis Medical Solutions AG: Raising forecast for the current fiscal year
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MeVis Medical Solutions AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Bremen, September 1, 2022 MeVis Medical Solutions AG [ISIN: DE000A0LBFE4], a leading provider of medical imaging software, raises its forecast for the present fiscal year due to the positive business development:
Reasons for the increased revenues are the positive business development with the customer Hologic both in the license and in the maintenance business and, in addition, the development services with various medical technology companies have also developed very positively.
Contact:Kirchhoff, Marcus / CEO
