DGAP-Adhoc: MeVis Medical Solutions AG: Raising forecast for the current fiscal year

01-Sep-2022 / 17:16 CET/CEST

Bremen, September 1, 2022 MeVis Medical Solutions AG [ISIN: DE000A0LBFE4], a leading provider of medical imaging software, raises its forecast for the present fiscal year due to the positive business development: For fiscal year 2021/2022 (October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022), revenues are now expected to increase significantly to 17.5 million to 18.0 million (previous forecast for fiscal year 2021/2022: stable revenues of 16.0 million to 16.5 million).

For EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes), the forecast for fiscal year 2021/2022 (October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022) is now expected to increase significantly to 6.0 million to 6.5 million (previous forecast for fiscal year 2021/2022: stable EBIT of 4.0 million to 4.5 million). Reasons for the increased revenues are the positive business development with the customer Hologic both in the license and in the maintenance business and, in addition, the development services with various medical technology companies have also developed very positively.

