DGAP-Adhoc: MLP SE: MLP anticipates EBIT 2021 to significantly exceed market expectations

Based on preliminary unaudited figures, MLP SE expects EBIT for the financial year 2021 of at least 90 million and thus significantly exceeds the mean value of the current analyst estimates (so-called consensus) of 74 million EBIT. These preliminary unaudited figures could possibly further increase due to final assessments, particularly in the real estate project business.

In addition to old-age provision and real estate brokerage, wealth management in particular - also through significantly higher performance-based compensation than planned for the fourth quarter of 2021 - contributed to the overall positive business performance. Performance-based compensation is accrued for the performance of investment concepts in wealth management and is largely recognised in income. The sales revenue effect from performance-based compensation in the fourth quarter of 2021 amounted to approximately 25 million.

MLP will publish the complete business development figures for the fourth quarter of 2021 and the financial year 2021 as scheduled on March 10, 2022.

Performance-based compensation and EBIT represent alternative KPIs, which are described in further detail at:

https://mlp-se.com/investors/mlp-share/key-figures/



