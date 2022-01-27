|
27.01.2022 08:00:33
DGAP-Adhoc: MPC Capital publishes preliminary financial figures for 2021 and intends to commence dividend payments
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Dividend
DISCLOSURE OF INSIDE INFORMATION ACC. TO ARTICLE 17 MAR
MPC Capital publishes preliminary financial figures for 2021 and intends to commence dividend payments
Hamburg, 27 January 2022 - MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG ("MPC Capital") looks back on a successful business performance in 2021, which gained further momentum in a successful fourth quarter. In particular, the continued strong market environment in container shipping as well as successful transactions in the real estate sector provided additional momentum in the final phase of the financial year 2021.
According to preliminary, unaudited figures, MPC Capital was able to generate consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) of EUR 10.4 million in the financial year 2021 (2020: EUR 1.3 million). This is at the upper end of expectations. Consolidated revenues came in at EUR 42.3 million. The decline compared to 2020 revenues (EUR 50.5 million) is due to adjustments in the group structure (proportionate consolidation of joint venture companies).
Management Board plans to start dividend payments
Significant improvement in EBT margin expected for the financial year 2022
The disposal of CAIRN will lead to a decrease in consolidated revenues in 2022. The EBT margin (adjusted) is expected to further improve significantly as a result of the lower revenue level and the EBT (adjusted) 2022 expected to come in at the strong level of 2021.
Extraordinary income in the lower double-digit million euro range is expected from the sale of the CAIRN investment in addition to EBT adjusted 2022.
Contact and disclosing person pursuant to Article 17 of MAR
This communication contains future-related statements that are to some degree subject to risks and uncertainties. Future results may deviate considerably from those currently expected due to various risk factors and uncertainties such as changes in the business, economic and competitive situation, exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties arising from legal disputes or investigative proceedings, and access to financial resources. MPC Capital AG assumes no responsibility whatsoever for updating the future-related statements contained in this communication.
27-Jan-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG
|Palmaille 75
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 380 22-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 380 22-4878
|E-mail:
|kontakt@mpc-capital.com
|Internet:
|www.mpc-capital.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1TNWJ4
|WKN:
|A1TNWJ
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1273214
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1273214 27-Jan-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!