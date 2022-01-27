DGAP-Adhoc: MPC Capital publishes preliminary financial figures for 2021 and intends to commence dividend payments

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Dividend

MPC Capital publishes preliminary financial figures for 2021 and intends to commence dividend payments



27-Jan-2022 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





DISCLOSURE OF INSIDE INFORMATION ACC. TO ARTICLE 17 MAR

- Profit before tax in 2021 at the upper end of expectations

- Dividend for 2021 to be proposed to the Annual General Meeting

- Positive outlook for the financial year 2022

Hamburg, 27 January 2022 - MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG ("MPC Capital") looks back on a successful business performance in 2021, which gained further momentum in a successful fourth quarter. In particular, the continued strong market environment in container shipping as well as successful transactions in the real estate sector provided additional momentum in the final phase of the financial year 2021.

According to preliminary, unaudited figures, MPC Capital was able to generate consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) of EUR 10.4 million in the financial year 2021 (2020: EUR 1.3 million). This is at the upper end of expectations. Consolidated revenues came in at EUR 42.3 million. The decline compared to 2020 revenues (EUR 50.5 million) is due to adjustments in the group structure (proportionate consolidation of joint venture companies).

Management Board plans to start dividend payments



Against the backdrop of a significantly increased mid-term earnings visibility, the Management Board intends to start paying dividends. The dividend for the financial year 2021 is to be proposed to the Annual General Meeting on April 27, 2022. The exact amount of the dividend is to be communicated with the presentation of the final figures and the 2021 Annual Report on February 24, 2022.

Significant improvement in EBT margin expected for the financial year 2022



For the financial year 2022, the Management Board expects adjusted consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT adjusted) of between EUR 8.0 million and EUR 12.0 million, excluding extraordinary income from the sale of the Dutch subsidiary CAIRN Real Estate ("CAIRN") agreed in November 2021.

The disposal of CAIRN will lead to a decrease in consolidated revenues in 2022. The EBT margin (adjusted) is expected to further improve significantly as a result of the lower revenue level and the EBT (adjusted) 2022 expected to come in at the strong level of 2021.

Extraordinary income in the lower double-digit million euro range is expected from the sale of the CAIRN investment in addition to EBT adjusted 2022.

Contact and disclosing person pursuant to Article 17 of MAR

MPC Capital AG

Stefan Zenker

Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations

Tel. +49 40 38022-4347

Mail: s.zenker@mpc-capital.com

This communication contains future-related statements that are to some degree subject to risks and uncertainties. Future results may deviate considerably from those currently expected due to various risk factors and uncertainties such as changes in the business, economic and competitive situation, exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties arising from legal disputes or investigative proceedings, and access to financial resources. MPC Capital AG assumes no responsibility whatsoever for updating the future-related statements contained in this communication.