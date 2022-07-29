DGAP-Adhoc: Muehlhan AG: Increase in earnings forecast for 2022 due to a one-time effect from the payment of an earnout component in connection with a sale in 2021

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Muehlhan AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

Muehlhan AG: Increase in earnings forecast for 2022 due to a one-time effect from the payment of an earnout component in connection with the sale of MDK Energy A/S and Muehlhan Industrial Services Ltd. (Oil & Gas segment) in 2021

Hamburg, July 29, 2022Muehlhan AG (Open Market; ISIN DE000A0KD0F7; WKN A0KD0F) hereby announces that a previously communicated earnout component from the sale of the North Sea oil and gas activities at the end of 2021 has now been finally confirmed. As a result, EBIT has increased with a one-time effect of around 6 million. The EBIT forecast has thus been raised from between 5 million and 8 million to between 11 million and 14 million.

