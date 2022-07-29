Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
29.07.2022 10:29:30

DGAP-Adhoc: Muehlhan AG: Increase in earnings forecast for 2022 due to a one-time effect from the payment of an earnout component in connection with a sale in 2021

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Muehlhan AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Muehlhan AG: Increase in earnings forecast for 2022 due to a one-time effect from the payment of an earnout component in connection with a sale in 2021

29-Jul-2022 / 10:29 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of Inside Information in Accordance with Article 17 MAR

 

Muehlhan AG: Increase in earnings forecast for 2022 due to a one-time effect from the payment of an earnout component in connection with the sale of MDK Energy A/S and Muehlhan Industrial Services Ltd. (Oil & Gas segment) in 2021

 

Hamburg, July 29, 2022Muehlhan AG (Open Market; ISIN DE000A0KD0F7; WKN A0KD0F) hereby announces that a previously communicated earnout component from the sale of the North Sea oil and gas activities at the end of 2021 has now been finally confirmed. As a result, EBIT has increased with a one-time effect of around 6 million. The EBIT forecast has thus been raised from between 5 million and 8 million to between 11 million and 14 million.

 

 

You can request further information from:

Muehlhan AG

Investor Relations

Frithjof Dorowski

Phone: +49 (0)40 752 71-166

E-mail: investorrelations@muehlhan.com

 

About Muehlhan: Worldwide, Muehlhan Group is a reliable partner in industrial services. We are one of a few full-service providers that offer their customers a broad spectrum of industrial services with professional industrial quality standards. Our customers benefit from our exceptional organizational skills, on-time delivery, the technical expertise that differentiates us from our competitors, and our more than 135 years of experience. We have an established market presence in the four business segments in which we operate: Ship, Renewables, Oil & Gas and Industry/Infrastructure. Muehlhan AG is a listed company and is traded on the Open Market under ISIN DE000A0KD0F7 / WKN A0KD0F.

You can find additional information at www.muehlhan.com

 Contact: Muehlhan AG; phone: +49 40 75271-0; e-mail: investorrelations@muehlhan.com

 

 

 

29-Jul-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Muehlhan AG
Schlinckstrasse 3
21107 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 40 75271 0
Fax: +49 40 75271 130
E-mail: investorrelations@muehlhan.com
Internet: www.muehlhan.com
ISIN: DE000A0KD0F7
WKN: A0KD0F
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1408697

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1408697  29-Jul-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1408697&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Muehlhan AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Muehlhan AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Muehlhan AG 2,94 1,38% Muehlhan AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- Bilanzen von Amazon und Apple überraschen positiv: ATX steigt vor dem Wochenende kräftig -- DAX höher -- Asiatische Börsen schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche in sehr starker Verfassung. Auch der DAX stieg an. Am US-Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag aufwärts. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag derweil bergab.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen