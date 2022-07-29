|
29.07.2022 10:29:30
DGAP-Adhoc: Muehlhan AG: Increase in earnings forecast for 2022 due to a one-time effect from the payment of an earnout component in connection with a sale in 2021
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Muehlhan AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Publication of Inside Information in Accordance with Article 17 MAR
Muehlhan AG: Increase in earnings forecast for 2022 due to a one-time effect from the payment of an earnout component in connection with the sale of MDK Energy A/S and Muehlhan Industrial Services Ltd. (Oil & Gas segment) in 2021
Hamburg, July 29, 2022Muehlhan AG (Open Market; ISIN DE000A0KD0F7; WKN A0KD0F) hereby announces that a previously communicated earnout component from the sale of the North Sea oil and gas activities at the end of 2021 has now been finally confirmed. As a result, EBIT has increased with a one-time effect of around 6 million. The EBIT forecast has thus been raised from between 5 million and 8 million to between 11 million and 14 million.
You can request further information from:
Muehlhan AG
Investor Relations
Frithjof Dorowski
Phone: +49 (0)40 752 71-166
E-mail: investorrelations@muehlhan.com
About Muehlhan: Worldwide, Muehlhan Group is a reliable partner in industrial services. We are one of a few full-service providers that offer their customers a broad spectrum of industrial services with professional industrial quality standards. Our customers benefit from our exceptional organizational skills, on-time delivery, the technical expertise that differentiates us from our competitors, and our more than 135 years of experience. We have an established market presence in the four business segments in which we operate: Ship, Renewables, Oil & Gas and Industry/Infrastructure. Muehlhan AG is a listed company and is traded on the Open Market under ISIN DE000A0KD0F7 / WKN A0KD0F.
You can find additional information at www.muehlhan.com
Contact: Muehlhan AG; phone: +49 40 75271-0; e-mail: investorrelations@muehlhan.com
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Muehlhan AG
|2,94
|1,38%
