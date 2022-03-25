|
25.03.2022 17:53:36
DGAP-Adhoc: Muehlhan AG: Publication of results for the 2021 financial year
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Muehlhan AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Publication of Inside Information in Accordance with Article 17 MAR
Muehlhan AG: Publication of results for the 2021 financial year
- Performance within expected range
- Revenues slightly above forecast at 298.5 million
- EBIT from operations of 9.8 million in line with expectations
- Special effects result in Group EBIT of 16.7 million
More information can be found in the annual report of Muehlhan AG for the 2021 financial year, which will be published on April 1, 2022.
About Muehlhan: Worldwide, Muehlhan Group is a reliable partner in industrial services. As one of the few full-service providers, we offer our customers a broad spectrum of industrial services with professional industrial quality standards. Our customers benefit from our exceptional organizational skills, on-time delivery, the technical expertise that differentiates us from our competitors, and our more than 135 years of experience. We have an established market presence in the four business segments in which we operate: Ship, Renewables, Oil & Gas and Construction/Infrastructure. Muehlhan AG is a listed company and is traded on the Open Market under ISIN DE000A0KD0F7 / WKN A0KD0F.
You can find additional information at www.muehlhan.com
Contact: Muehlhan AG; phone: +49 40 75271-0; e-mail: investorrelations@muehlhan.com
