21.03.2022 20:45:54
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric receives $36 million order from Northrop Grumman
LOS ANGELES, CA, 21 March 2022 - Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA)(FRA: M0Y) has today entered into a definitive agreement with Northrop Grumman for delivery of optical communication terminals in the framework of a U.S. government space program led by the Space Development Agency. The contract with an initial value of $36 million foresees payment milestones throughout 2022, 2023 and 2024 and product deliveries mostly in 2023 and 2024.
