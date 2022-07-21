Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
21.07.2022 18:06:28

DGAP-Adhoc: Nagarro SE: Further increase in revenue guidance for FY 2022

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Nagarro SE / Key word(s): Forecast
Nagarro SE: Further increase in revenue guidance for FY 2022

21-Jul-2022 / 18:06 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

July 21, 2022 The Nagarro SE Management Board today analyzed the year-to-date developments and outlook for the rest of the year and consequently decided to revise the company's guidance for 2022. The company revised its estimate for 2022 revenue upwards from 770 million to 800 million. The estimate for gross margin was revised from 28% to 27%, while the estimate for Adjusted EBITDA margin remained at 14%.

Note: This document contains supplementary non-IFRS financial measures. Gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin are alternative performance measures that are not defined in accordance with international accounting standards. Nagarro uses these measures to enable better comparability of the business over time and within the industry. For details on alternative performance measures see Nagarro SE Annual Report 2021. This document also includes forward-looking statements that represent management's expectations based on assumptions and estimates, but future actual developments and future actual results may deviate from these assumptions and estimates.


Contact:

Nagarro SE
Investor Relations
Einsteinstrasse 172
81677 Munich
Tel.: +49 (0)89/998421-0
Fax: +49 (0)89/998421-11
E-mail: ir@nagarro.com
Web: www.nagarro.com

Nagarro SE (ISIN: DE000A3H2200 | WKN: A3H220 | FRA: NA9)

21-Jul-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nagarro SE
Einsteinstraße 172
81677 München
Germany
Phone: 089 9984210
Internet: www.nagarro.com
ISIN: DE000A3H2200
WKN: A3H220
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1403429

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1403429  21-Jul-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1403429&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nagarro SEmehr Nachrichten