DGAP-Adhoc: Nagarro SE: Increase in guidance for FY 2022

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Nagarro SE / Key word(s): Forecast

Nagarro SE: Increase in guidance for FY 2022



20-Apr-2022 / 11:55 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



April 20, 2022 - The Nagarro SE Management Board today analyzed the March developments and consequently decided to revise the company's guidance for 2022. The revenue for 2022 is now expected to be in the region of 770 million. The estimates for gross margin and adjusted EBITDA margin remain at 28% and 14%, respectively.



Note: This document contains supplementary non-IFRS financial measures. Gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin are alternative performance measures that are not defined in accordance with international accounting standards. Nagarro uses these measures to enable better comparability of the business over time and within the industry. For details on alternative performance measures see Nagarro SE Annual Report 2020. This document also includes forward-looking statements that represent management's expectations based on assumptions and estimates, but future actual developments and future actual results may deviate from these assumptions and estimates. Contact: Nagarro SE

Investor Relations

Einsteinstrasse 172

81677 Munich

Tel.: +49 (0)89/998421-0

Fax: +49 (0)89/998421-11

E-mail: ir@nagarro.com

Web: www.nagarro.com Nagarro SE (ISIN: DE000A3H2200 | WKN: A3H220 | FRA: NA9) 20-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

