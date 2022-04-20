|
20.04.2022 11:55:19
DGAP-Adhoc: Nagarro SE: Increase in guidance for FY 2022
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Nagarro SE / Key word(s): Forecast
April 20, 2022 - The Nagarro SE Management Board today analyzed the March developments and consequently decided to revise the company's guidance for 2022. The revenue for 2022 is now expected to be in the region of 770 million. The estimates for gross margin and adjusted EBITDA margin remain at 28% and 14%, respectively.
Contact:
Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE (ISIN: DE000A3H2200 | WKN: A3H220 | FRA: NA9)
20-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nagarro SE
|Einsteinstraße 172
|81677 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|089 9984210
|Internet:
|www.nagarro.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A3H2200
|WKN:
|A3H220
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1331061
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1331061 20-Apr-2022 CET/CEST
