DGAP-Adhoc: Negative result in 2021 weighs on Voltabox equity - sales slightly above expectations

Negative result in 2021 weighs on Voltabox equity - sales slightly above expectations



14-Feb-2022 / 14:20 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

Paderborn, February 14, 2022 - According to the preliminary status of the consolidated financial statements for the 2021 fiscal year, Voltabox AG ["Voltabox" or the "Company"; ISIN DE000A2E4LE9] generated revenue from continuing operations of 3.0 million with an EBITDA of -5.2 million. Due to the massive restrictions in the procurement of parts as a result of disrupted supply chains, which are expected to continue, the Management Board assumes that no significant contribution to total revenues can be made in the first two quarters. For the time being, the company will refrain from issuing a forecast for the current fiscal year.

The Company's equity is under considerable strain as a consequence of the current loss-making situation. According to the preliminary consolidated financial statements, equity amounts to around 500 thousand as of December 31, 2021.



About Voltabox AG

Voltabox AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9), which is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is a technology driven provider for e-mobility solutions in industrial applications. Its core business lies in intrinsically safe, highly developed high-performance lithium-ion battery systems that are modular and in serial production. The battery systems are primarily used in buses for public transportation as well as in agricultural and construction machinery.