14.02.2022 14:20:16
DGAP-Adhoc: Negative result in 2021 weighs on Voltabox equity - sales slightly above expectations
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Voltabox AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Negative result in 2021 weighs on Voltabox equity - sales slightly above expectations
Paderborn, February 14, 2022 - According to the preliminary status of the consolidated financial statements for the 2021 fiscal year, Voltabox AG ["Voltabox" or the "Company"; ISIN DE000A2E4LE9] generated revenue from continuing operations of 3.0 million with an EBITDA of -5.2 million. Due to the massive restrictions in the procurement of parts as a result of disrupted supply chains, which are expected to continue, the Management Board assumes that no significant contribution to total revenues can be made in the first two quarters. For the time being, the company will refrain from issuing a forecast for the current fiscal year.
The Company's equity is under considerable strain as a consequence of the current loss-making situation. According to the preliminary consolidated financial statements, equity amounts to around 500 thousand as of December 31, 2021.
