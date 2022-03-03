03.03.2022 11:34:18

DGAP-Adhoc: NEXR Technologies SE: Negotiations on financing agreements

DGAP-Ad-hoc: NeXR Technologies SE / Key word(s): Financing
NEXR Technologies SE: Negotiations on financing agreements

03-March-2022 / 11:34 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Inside information according to Article 17 MAR

Negotiations on financing agreements

Berlin, 03 March 2022

NeXR Technologies SE (ISIN DE000A1K03W5 / GSIN A1K03W) ("Company") is in advanced discussions with Hevella Capital GmbH & Co. KGaA ("Hevella") regarding the provision of additional financing and the extension of existing financing agreements.

The subject of the negotiations is for one the extension of existing credit lines by up to EUR 10 million and the extension of existing credit lines until 31 December 2023, but at least until 30 June 2023, with a constant loan interest rate and deferral of the loan interest until the end of the term.

Furthermore, the extension of the maturity of the convertible bond 2017/2019 (ISIN DE000A2DAJ16 / WKN A2DAJ1) in the amount of EUR 3.5 million until 31 December 2023 including the postponement of the maturity of the interest claims resulting from the convertible bond also to 31 December 2023 at otherwise unchanged conditions is subject of the advanced discussions.

The signing of corresponding financing agreements and the necessary resolution by the Company's Board of Directors are expected to take place in the next few days.

NeXR Technologies SE
Language: English
Company: NEXR Technologies SE
Charlottenstraße 4
10969 Berlin
Germany
ISIN: DE000A1K03W5
WKN: A1K03W
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
