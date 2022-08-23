DGAP-Adhoc: niiio finance group AG: niiio completes acquisition of order routing provider FixHub GmbH as planned

DGAP-Ad-hoc: niiio finance group AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Merger

niiio finance group AG: niiio completes acquisition of order routing provider FixHub GmbH as planned



23-Aug-2022 / 15:38 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

niiio completes acquisition of order routing provider FixHub GmbH as planned



Görlitz, 23 August 2022 | niiio finance group AG (ISIN: DE000A2G8332), Software-as-a-Service platform for asset and wealth management, has today completed the full takeover of order routing provider FixHub GmbH as planned. As a consequence, niiio is acquiring FixHub retroactively as of 1 January 2022 in return for a cash payment of EUR 4 million. Approximately half of the payments will be made in 2022, with the remainder to be made in five tranches in the subsequent years 2023 to 2027. The transaction is debt financed.



Founded in 2013, FixHub operates a fully hosted and managed electronic order routing network. Through this network, buy-side and sell-side institutions are connected in order to exchange orders and trade-related information in all relevant asset classes.



In a high-growth niche market, FixHub generated approximately EUR 0.7 million in revenues in the 2021 financial year with an EBITDA margin of over 85%. With this acquisition, niiio is taking a further step in its roll-up strategy which entails offering banks and financial service providers a holistic ecosystem as a one-stop-shop platform in which all solutions are modular and easily compatible with each other. In line with its strategy, niiio sees itself as an industry consolidator in a highly fragmented market consisting of numerous small providers of niche solutions.



About niiio finance group AG:

niiio finance group AG (niiio) is creating a scalable pan-European WealthTech platform by bundling technological innovations in order to enable asset and wealth managers to digitalise their processes and optimally serve their clients. niiio is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider for asset and wealth management. As a one-stop shop, the company digitalises the processes of its more than 80 European customers so that they can work efficiently, flexibly and on a legally compliant basis. As an industry pioneer, niiio is also driving the consolidation of the software market and plans to replicate existing processes in a decentralised manner via distributed ledger technology (DLT) and blockchain in the medium to long term. niiios vision is the cost-effective digital issuance, custody, management and subsequent trading of securities based on DLT and, as a consequence, decentralised settlement based on blockchain technology.



This release contains statements about the future development of the niiio Group. These forward-looking statements are based on the Management Boards current expectations, assumptions and forecasts, and the information currently available to the Management Board. They have been compiled to the best of the Management Boards knowledge. As far as such forward-looking statements are concerned, no guarantee can be given and no liability can be assumed that the future developments and results mentioned will occur as presented. Rather, future developments and results depend on various factors. They entail risks and uncertainties that lie beyond the Companys control and are based on assumptions that may not prove to be accurate.

