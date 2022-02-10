|
10.02.2022 12:03:13
DGAP-Adhoc: Noratis AG Net Asset Value has increased to around EUR 30.00 per share in 2021 based on preliminary figures
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Noratis AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Forecast
AD-HOC DISCLOSURE ACCORDING TO ARTICLE 17 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION
Noratis AG Net Asset Value has increased to around EUR 30.00 per share in 2021 based on preliminary figures
Eschborn, 10. Februar 2022. Noratis AG (ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4, WKN: A2E4MK, "Noratis") assumes that the NAV, net asset value based on the market values of the real estate, at the end of 2021 has risen to around EUR 30.00 per share, after EUR 22.80 per share at the end of 2020, according to the preliminary valuation of the real estate portfolio and the preliminary annual financial statements for the 2021 financial year. Total hidden reserves before the possible transfers of individual properties to fixed assets have increased to around EUR 91 million based on the preliminary valuation, after EUR 49 million at the end of 2020. When evaluating the hidden reserves for the NAV, deferred taxes with a tax rate of 27.4 percent are taken into account.
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
About Noratis:
Noratis AG (www.noratis.de) (ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4, WKN: A2E4MK, Noratis') is a leading portfolio developer of residential properties in Germany. The company identifies and realizes potentials for tenants, owner-occupiers & investors, thereby creating and preserving attractive and at the same time affordable living space throughout Germany. Noratis specializes in the upgrading of ageing residential portfolios, mostly company-owned apartments, residential areas or housing estates in cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants and in peripheral areas of conurbations. After a successful development, the properties remain in the company's portfolio or are sold in the medium term to investors and/or individually to existing tenants, capital investors and owneroccupiers. In this way, Noratis creates a noticeable and sustainable added value for all stakeholders: from investors, employees and financing partners to current and future tenants. Noratis AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
Contact:
Noratis AG
Florence-Anne Kälble, Communication Manager
069-170 77 68 20
presse@noratis.de
Investor & Public Relations Contact:
edicto GmbH
Dr. Sönke Knop
T +49 (0)69 905 505 51
E noratis@edicto.de
Eschersheimer Landstraße 42
60322 Frankfurt am Main
10-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Noratis AG
|Hauptstraße 129
|65760 Eschborn
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 69 / 170 77 68 20
|E-mail:
|info@noratis.de
|Internet:
|www.noratis.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E4MK4
|WKN:
|A2E4MK
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1279199
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1279199 10-Feb-2022 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Noratis AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Noratis AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Noratis AG
|20,70
|3,50%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Sitzung verlustreich -- Wall Street und NASDAQ mit starken Abschlägen -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Märkte in Fernost gehen mit Abgaben ins Wochenende
Am heimischen ging es am Freitag wieder bergab. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich ebenfalls schwächer. Vor dem Wochenende trennten sich die Börsianer in den USA vermehrt von ihren Investments. Die Märkte in Asien tendierten zum Wochenschluss leichter - Tokio im Feiertag.