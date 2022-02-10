10.02.2022 12:03:13

DGAP-Adhoc: Noratis AG Net Asset Value has increased to around EUR 30.00 per share in 2021 based on preliminary figures

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Noratis AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Forecast
Noratis AG Net Asset Value has increased to around EUR 30.00 per share in 2021 based on preliminary figures

10-Feb-2022 / 12:03 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AD-HOC DISCLOSURE ACCORDING TO ARTICLE 17 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION

Noratis AG Net Asset Value has increased to around EUR 30.00 per share in 2021 based on preliminary figures

Eschborn, 10. Februar 2022. Noratis AG (ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4, WKN: A2E4MK, "Noratis") assumes that the NAV, net asset value based on the market values of the real estate, at the end of 2021 has risen to around EUR 30.00 per share, after EUR 22.80 per share at the end of 2020, according to the preliminary valuation of the real estate portfolio and the preliminary annual financial statements for the 2021 financial year. Total hidden reserves before the possible transfers of individual properties to fixed assets have increased to around EUR 91 million based on the preliminary valuation, after EUR 49 million at the end of 2020. When evaluating the hidden reserves for the NAV, deferred taxes with a tax rate of 27.4 percent are taken into account.
 
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About Noratis:
Noratis AG (www.noratis.de) (ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4, WKN: A2E4MK, Noratis') is a leading portfolio developer of residential properties in Germany. The company identifies and realizes potentials for tenants, owner-occupiers & investors, thereby creating and preserving attractive and at the same time affordable living space throughout Germany. Noratis specializes in the upgrading of ageing residential portfolios, mostly company-owned apartments, residential areas or housing estates in cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants and in peripheral areas of conurbations. After a successful development, the properties remain in the company's portfolio or are sold in the medium term to investors and/or individually to existing tenants, capital investors and owneroccupiers. In this way, Noratis creates a noticeable and sustainable added value for all stakeholders: from investors, employees and financing partners to current and future tenants. Noratis AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Contact:
Noratis AG
Florence-Anne Kälble, Communication Manager
069-170 77 68 20
presse@noratis.de

Investor & Public Relations Contact:
edicto GmbH
Dr. Sönke Knop
T +49 (0)69 905 505 51
E noratis@edicto.de
Eschersheimer Landstraße 42
60322 Frankfurt am Main
 

10-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Noratis AG
Hauptstraße 129
65760 Eschborn
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 / 170 77 68 20
E-mail: info@noratis.de
Internet: www.noratis.de
ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4
WKN: A2E4MK
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1279199

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1279199  10-Feb-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1279199&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Noratis AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Noratis AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Noratis AG 20,70 3,50% Noratis AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX beendet Sitzung verlustreich -- Wall Street und NASDAQ mit starken Abschlägen -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Märkte in Fernost gehen mit Abgaben ins Wochenende
Am heimischen ging es am Freitag wieder bergab. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich ebenfalls schwächer. Vor dem Wochenende trennten sich die Börsianer in den USA vermehrt von ihren Investments. Die Märkte in Asien tendierten zum Wochenschluss leichter - Tokio im Feiertag.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen