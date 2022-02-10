DGAP-Adhoc: Noratis AG Net Asset Value has increased to around EUR 30.00 per share in 2021 based on preliminary figures

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Noratis AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Forecast

Eschborn, 10. Februar 2022. Noratis AG (ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4, WKN: A2E4MK, "Noratis") assumes that the NAV, net asset value based on the market values of the real estate, at the end of 2021 has risen to around EUR 30.00 per share, after EUR 22.80 per share at the end of 2020, according to the preliminary valuation of the real estate portfolio and the preliminary annual financial statements for the 2021 financial year. Total hidden reserves before the possible transfers of individual properties to fixed assets have increased to around EUR 91 million based on the preliminary valuation, after EUR 49 million at the end of 2020. When evaluating the hidden reserves for the NAV, deferred taxes with a tax rate of 27.4 percent are taken into account.

