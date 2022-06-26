DGAP-Adhoc: Nordex SE: Nordex SE resolves on capital increase

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Nordex SE: Nordex SE resolves on capital increase



26-Jun-2022

Hamburg, 26 June 2022. Today, the management board of Nordex SE ("Nordex" or the "Company", ISIN DE000A0D6554), with the approval of the supervisory board, resolved to implement a capital increase against cash contribution in the amount of just under 10% of the existing share capital under exclusion of subscription rights and partial utilization of the authorized capital.

In total, 16,002,103 new no-par value bearer shares carrying dividend entitlements from 1 January 2022 will be issued to the anchor shareholder Acciona S.A. by way of a private placement under exclusion of subscription rights at an issue price of EUR 8.70 per share. The issue price corresponds to the last closing price of the existing shares of Nordex in Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) prior to the capital increase resolution. The private placement will yield gross proceeds in the amount of ca. EUR 139.2 million. After completion of the capital increase, the share capital of the Company will amount to EUR 176,023,138.00, divided into 176,023,138 no-par value bearer shares.

The capital increase is part of the Companys strategy to increase liquidity and strengthen its balance sheet to safeguard against risks from the short-term headwinds affecting the sector.

