24.05.2022 19:57:55

DGAP-Adhoc: Nordex SE: Updated guidance for financial year 2022

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Nordex SE: Updated guidance for financial year 2022

24-May-2022 / 19:57 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc Release

Updated guidance for financial year 2022

Hamburg, 24 May 2022. Against the background of recent developments, and pending release of results for Q1/2022, the management board of Nordex SE (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) concluded today to update its full-year guidance for 2022:

The company now expects to generate consolidated sales of EUR 5.2 to 5.7 billion (previously: EUR 5.4 to 6.0 billion) and to record an operating (EBITDA) margin of minus 4 to 0 percent (previously: plus 1.0 to 3.5 percent before any costs related to footprint reconfiguration and geopolitical events). Expectations for capital expenditure at around EUR 180 million and the working capital ratio of below minus 7 percent remain unchanged.

The updated guidance takes into account direct as well indirect effects expected as of today of the war in Ukraine and one-off expenses for reconfiguration in the production footprint. In addition, the updated guidance also includes anticipated effects from supply chain disruptions coming from China and extra costs and impacts on the companys business in connection with the cyber security incident of 31 March 2022.

This assessment is based on the knowledge gained and impacts identified to date in the context of the preparation of the quarterly financial statements for Q1/2022. The report for the first quarter 2022 is expected to be published on 20 June 2022.

For further information:

Head of Investor Relations
Nordex SE
Felix Zander
phone: +49 152 0902 4029
fzander@nordex-online.com

24-May-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: info@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1360501

 
