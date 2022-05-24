|
24.05.2022 19:57:55
DGAP-Adhoc: Nordex SE: Updated guidance for financial year 2022
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Ad-hoc Release
Updated guidance for financial year 2022
The company now expects to generate consolidated sales of EUR 5.2 to 5.7 billion (previously: EUR 5.4 to 6.0 billion) and to record an operating (EBITDA) margin of minus 4 to 0 percent (previously: plus 1.0 to 3.5 percent before any costs related to footprint reconfiguration and geopolitical events). Expectations for capital expenditure at around EUR 180 million and the working capital ratio of below minus 7 percent remain unchanged.
The updated guidance takes into account direct as well indirect effects expected as of today of the war in Ukraine and one-off expenses for reconfiguration in the production footprint. In addition, the updated guidance also includes anticipated effects from supply chain disruptions coming from China and extra costs and impacts on the companys business in connection with the cyber security incident of 31 March 2022.
This assessment is based on the knowledge gained and impacts identified to date in the context of the preparation of the quarterly financial statements for Q1/2022. The report for the first quarter 2022 is expected to be published on 20 June 2022.
For further information:
Head of Investor Relations
24-May-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 381 6663 3300
|Fax:
|+49 381 6663 3339
|E-mail:
|info@nordex-online.com
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D6554
|WKN:
|A0D655
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1360501
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1360501 24-May-2022 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nordex AG
|10,50
|-3,58%