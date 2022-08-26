Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
DGAP-Adhoc: NORMA Group SE: CEO Schneider to leave the Management Board of NORMA Group at the end of 2022

NORMA Group SE: CEO Schneider to leave the Management Board of NORMA Group at the end of 2022

Maintal, August 26, 2022 Dr. Michael Schneider, Chairman of the Management Board of NORMA Group SE (ISIN DE 000A1H8BV3 / WKN A1H8BV, "NORMA Group"), and the Supervisory Board of NORMA Group mutually agreed today not to extend the contract of Dr. Schneider which ends on June 30, 2023. Since 2015 Dr. Schneider served as Chief Financial Officer and in 2019 was appointed as CEO of NORMA Group.

The Supervisory Board will commence a structured search for a successor of Dr. Schneider in his role as CEO. Dr. Schneider will ensure jointly with the two other members of the Management Board an orderly transmission and leave the Management Board of NORMA Group SE on December 31, 2022.

Contact:
Andreas Trösch
Vice President Investor Relations, Communications and Corporate Responsibility
E-mail: Andreas.Troesch@normagroup.com
Phone: +49 (0)6181 6102 741

Language: English
Company: NORMA Group SE
Edisonstr. 4
63477 Maintal
Germany
Phone: +49 6181 6102 741
Fax: +49 6181 6102 7641
E-mail: ir@normagroup.com
Internet: www.normagroup.com
ISIN: DE000A1H8BV3
WKN: A1H8BV
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
