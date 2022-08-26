DGAP-Adhoc: NORMA Group SE: CEO Schneider to leave the Management Board of NORMA Group at the end of 2022

DGAP-Ad-hoc: NORMA Group SE / Key word(s): Personnel/Personnel

NORMA Group SE: CEO Schneider to leave the Management Board of NORMA Group at the end of 2022



26-Aug-2022 / 13:12 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Maintal, August 26, 2022 Dr. Michael Schneider, Chairman of the Management Board of NORMA Group SE (ISIN DE 000A1H8BV3 / WKN A1H8BV, "NORMA Group"), and the Supervisory Board of NORMA Group mutually agreed today not to extend the contract of Dr. Schneider which ends on June 30, 2023. Since 2015 Dr. Schneider served as Chief Financial Officer and in 2019 was appointed as CEO of NORMA Group.



The Supervisory Board will commence a structured search for a successor of Dr. Schneider in his role as CEO. Dr. Schneider will ensure jointly with the two other members of the Management Board an orderly transmission and leave the Management Board of NORMA Group SE on December 31, 2022.



Contact:

Andreas Trösch

Vice President Investor Relations, Communications and Corporate Responsibility

E-mail: Andreas.Troesch@normagroup.com

Phone: +49 (0)6181 6102 741



End of Ad hoc disclosure



26-Aug-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

