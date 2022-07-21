DGAP-Adhoc: NORMA Group SE: NORMA Group SE adjusts guidance for adjusted EBIT margin and the net operating cash flow

DGAP-Ad-hoc: NORMA Group SE / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast

NORMA Group SE: NORMA Group SE adjusts guidance for adjusted EBIT margin and the net operating cash flow



21-Jul-2022 / 10:44 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Maintal, July 21, 2022 Based on actual figures for second quarter 2022 and on the basis of expectations for the remaining fiscal year 2022, NORMA Group SE (ISIN DE 000A1H8BV3 / WKN A1H8BV, NORMA Group") adjusts its guidance for the adjusted EBIT margin and the net operating cash flow.



The main reasons for this are unexpectedly further increasing material costs due to high increased gas and energy prices, which could not be fully compensated by increases in sales prices, a further increase of inflation, ongoing effects of the war in Ukraine, the risk of further lockdowns in China as well as higher costs for logistics and other operative costs including IT implementation costs.



Considering these factors, the Management Board of NORMA Group SE has carried out a reassessment and is therefore now expecting an adjusted EBIT margin of around 8 % for the full year 2022 (previous guidance: around 11 %). The net operating cash flow is now expected at around EUR 60 million (previous guidance: around EUR 100 Mio.).



Regarding the development of organic Group sales, the Management Board is maintaining its guidance published in the Annual Report 2021 (medium to high single-digit organic Group sales growth), which was confirmed in the Interim Statement on the first quarter 2022.



NORMA Group adjusts certain expenses for the operational management of the company. In the first half 2022, expenses of EUR 11.0 million for depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets from purchase price allocations were adjusted within EBIT.



Contact:

Andreas Trösch

Vice President Investor Relations, Communications & Corporate Responsibility

Phone: +49 6181 6102 741

E-Mail: Andreas.Troesch@normagroup.com Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



Based on preliminary figures, NORMA Group achieved sales of around EUR 317.9 million in the second quarter of 2022. This corresponds to an organic sales growth of ca. 5.3 % compared to the second quarter of the previous year (Q2 2021: EUR 281.7 million). Currency effects had a positive impact of around 7.5 % in the second quarter of 2022.



The adjusted EBIT was at roughly EUR 22.3 million in the second quarter of 2022 (Q2 2021: EUR 36.1 million). The adjusted EBIT margin was at ca. 7.0 % (Q2 2021: 12.8 %) in the second quarter of 2022.



The net operating cash flow reached a positive value of roughly EUR 26.4 million in the second quarter of 2022 (Q2 2021: EUR 36.8 million).



NORMA Group will publish its final figures for the second quarter of 2022 on August 10, 2022. At 2.00 p.m., CEO Dr. Michael Schneider and CFO Annette Stieve will be available for questions during an analysts and investors conference as well as a conference call.

21-Jul-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

