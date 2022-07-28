|
28.07.2022 21:22:32
DGAP-Adhoc: Northern Data AG: Preliminary reported EBITDA EUR 50 million higher than reported on 30 June 2022. Northern Data expects finalization of audit 2021 financial statements in August 2022.
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report
AD HOC
Frankfurt am Main 28 July 2022 Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) informs that due to the change in recognition of an existing receivable related to the power outage in Texas in 2021, reported EBITDA according to IFRS will increase by approximately EUR 50 million to approximately EUR 320 million as part of the ongoing audit. Revenue and adjusted EBITDA remain unchanged and are confirmed.
However, the finalization of the audit of the annual and consolidated financial statements 2021 can no longer take place in July 2022 as reported, but is expected in the course of August 2022.
Despite challenging crypto markets, unaudited revenues in the first half of the year 2022 at around EUR 140-150 million are higher than in the same half of the previous year.
Overview (all figures unaudited)
28-Jul-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Northern Data AG
|An der Welle 3
|60322 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 34 87 52 25
|E-mail:
|info@northerndata.de
|Internet:
|www.northerndata.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0SMU87
|WKN:
|A0SMU8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1408619
