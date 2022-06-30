|
30.06.2022 14:15:29
DGAP-Adhoc: Northern Data publishes preliminary figures (IFRS) for financial year 2021
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Preliminary Results
AD HOC
Frankfurt am Main 30 June 2022 Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) achieved on the basis of preliminary and unaudited figures consolidated IFRS revenue of around EUR 190 million (previous year: EUR 16 million), operating EBITDA adjusted for non-recurring effects of around EUR 90 million (previous year: EUR -12 million) and an EBITDA margin of around 47% in financial year 2021. The preliminary figures for consolidated revenue are within the forecast revenue range of EUR 180 million to 220 million, with operating EBITDA adjusted for non-recurring effects below the forecast of EUR 100 million to 125 million published in September 2021.
Non-recurring income with a net effect on earnings in the order of around EUR 180 million from the deconsolidation of Whinstone US, Inc. and reimbursements from electricity contracts for electricity units in Texas that could not be supplied due to weather conditions increase reported EBITDA to around EUR 270 million in financial year 2021.
Equity ratio increased to approx. 76% as of 31 December 2021.
Cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 222 million as of 31 December 2021 (previous year: EUR 74 million).
Publication of the audited 2021 Consolidated Financial Statements (IFRS) is expected by the end of July 2022.
30-Jun-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Northern Data AG
|An der Welle 3
|60322 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 34 87 52 25
|E-mail:
|info@northerndata.de
|Internet:
|www.northerndata.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0SMU87
|WKN:
|A0SMU8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1387949
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1387949 30-Jun-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!