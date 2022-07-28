|
28.07.2022 09:55:22
DGAP-Adhoc: OTI Greentech AG postpones publication of Annual Report and Annual General Meeting for fiscal year 2021
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: OTI Greentech AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/AGM/EGM
Publication of an insider information according to Article 17 MAR
OTI Greentech AG postpones publication of Annual Report and Annual General Meeting for fiscal year 2021
Berlin, July 28, 2022 The Management and Supervisory Board of OTI Greentech AG (ISIN DE000A2TSL22), an international supplier of innovative and sustainable chemicals and services for industry listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange, have decided to postpone the planned publication of the annual financial statements and consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2021 from July 29 to August 31, 2022. The Annual General Meeting will be moved from September 23, 2022 to October 20, 2022.
The reason for the new schedule is the increased audit effort due to the first-time consolidation of the subsidiary KMI Cleaning Solutions, Inc., acquired in 2021.
The new dates are listed in the financial calendar of OTI Greentech AG under www.oti.ag/investor-relations/.
Contact:
OTI Greentech AG
edicto GmbH
28-Jul-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|OTI Greentech AG
|Friedrichstraße 79
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 887 865 62
|Fax:
|+49 30 690 884 88
|E-mail:
|info@oti.ag
|Internet:
|www.oti.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A2TSL22
|WKN:
|A2TSL2
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
|EQS News ID:
|1407915
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1407915 28-Jul-2022 CET/CEST
