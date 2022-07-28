Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
28.07.2022 09:55:22

DGAP-Adhoc: OTI Greentech AG postpones publication of Annual Report and Annual General Meeting for fiscal year 2021

DGAP-Ad-hoc: OTI Greentech AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/AGM/EGM
28-Jul-2022 / 09:55 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of an insider information according to Article 17 MAR

 

Berlin, July 28, 2022 The Management and Supervisory Board of OTI Greentech AG (ISIN DE000A2TSL22), an international supplier of innovative and sustainable chemicals and services for industry listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange, have decided to postpone the planned publication of the annual financial statements and consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2021 from July 29 to August 31, 2022. The Annual General Meeting will be moved from September 23, 2022 to October 20, 2022.

 

The reason for the new schedule is the increased audit effort due to the first-time consolidation of the subsidiary KMI Cleaning Solutions, Inc., acquired in 2021.

 

The new dates are listed in the financial calendar of OTI Greentech AG under www.oti.ag/investor-relations/.

 

Contact:

edicto GmbH
Dr. Sönke Knop
sknop@edicto.de
Tel. +49 69 905505-51
Eschersheimer Landstr. 42-44
60322 Frankfurt

Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: OTI Greentech AG
Friedrichstraße 79
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 887 865 62
Fax: +49 30 690 884 88
E-mail: info@oti.ag
Internet: www.oti.ag
ISIN: DE000A2TSL22
WKN: A2TSL2
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1407915

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1407915&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

