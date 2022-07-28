DGAP-Adhoc: OTI Greentech AG postpones publication of Annual Report and Annual General Meeting for fiscal year 2021

DGAP-Ad-hoc: OTI Greentech AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/AGM/EGM

OTI Greentech AG postpones publication of Annual Report and Annual General Meeting for fiscal year 2021



28-Jul-2022 / 09:55 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





OTI Greentech AG postpones publication of Annual Report and Annual General Meeting for fiscal year 2021

Berlin, July 28, 2022 The Management and Supervisory Board of OTI Greentech AG (ISIN DE000A2TSL22), an international supplier of innovative and sustainable chemicals and services for industry listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange, have decided to postpone the planned publication of the annual financial statements and consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2021 from July 29 to August 31, 2022. The Annual General Meeting will be moved from September 23, 2022 to October 20, 2022.

The reason for the new schedule is the increased audit effort due to the first-time consolidation of the subsidiary KMI Cleaning Solutions, Inc., acquired in 2021.

The new dates are listed in the financial calendar of OTI Greentech AG under www.oti.ag/investor-relations/.

Contact:

OTI Greentech AG

Dr. John C. Kisalus, CEO

info@oti.ag

Tel. +49 30 814 524 69

Friedrichstraße 79

10117 Berlin



edicto GmbH

Dr. Sönke Knop

sknop@edicto.de

Tel. +49 69 905505-51

Eschersheimer Landstr. 42-44

60322 Frankfurt