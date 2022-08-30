Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
30.08.2022

DGAP-Adhoc: OTI Greentech AG: Publication of annual and consolidated financial statements and Annual General Meeting for fiscal year 2021 postponed once again

DGAP-Ad-hoc: OTI Greentech AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/AGM/EGM
30-Aug-2022
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of an insider information according to Article 17 MAR

 

Berlin, August 30, 2022 OTI Greentech AG (ISIN DE000A2TSL22), an international provider of innovative and sustainable chemical products and services for industry, listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange, announces that the Management Board and Supervisory Board have decided to publish the annual and consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2021, on September 21, 2022. The Annual General Meeting for fiscal year 2021 will take place on November 4, 2022. The further postponement of the dates has become necessary because the required audit work for the first consolidation of the US subsidiary KMI Cleaning Solutions, Inc. acquired in 2021 is significantly more extensive than planned. There are no operational reasons for the postponement; preliminary figures for fiscal year 2021 had already been published by OTI Greentech on May 24, 2022.


 

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:

Explanatory Section:

The dates are published in the financial calendar of OTI Greentech AG at www.oti.ag/investor-relations/.

 

Contact:

OTI Greentech AG
Dr. John C. Kisalus, CEO
info@oti.ag
Tel. +49 30 887 865 62
Friedrichstrae 79
10117 Berlin

edicto GmbH
Dr. Sönke Knop
sknop@edicto.de
Tel. +49 69 905505-51
Eschersheimer Landstraße 42-44
60322 Frankfurt

 

Language: English
EQS News ID: 1431629

 
