|
30.08.2022 17:56:49
DGAP-Adhoc: OTI Greentech AG: Publication of annual and consolidated financial statements and Annual General Meeting for fiscal year 2021 postponed once again
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: OTI Greentech AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/AGM/EGM
Publication of an insider information according to Article 17 MAR
OTI Greentech AG: Publication of annual and consolidated financial statements and Annual General Meeting for fiscal year 2021 postponed once again
Berlin, August 30, 2022 OTI Greentech AG (ISIN DE000A2TSL22), an international provider of innovative and sustainable chemical products and services for industry, listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange, announces that the Management Board and Supervisory Board have decided to publish the annual and consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2021, on September 21, 2022. The Annual General Meeting for fiscal year 2021 will take place on November 4, 2022. The further postponement of the dates has become necessary because the required audit work for the first consolidation of the US subsidiary KMI Cleaning Solutions, Inc. acquired in 2021 is significantly more extensive than planned. There are no operational reasons for the postponement; preliminary figures for fiscal year 2021 had already been published by OTI Greentech on May 24, 2022.
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:
Explanatory Section:
The dates are published in the financial calendar of OTI Greentech AG at www.oti.ag/investor-relations/.
Contact:
OTI Greentech AG
edicto GmbH
30-Aug-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|OTI Greentech AG
|Friedrichstraße 79
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 887 865 62
|Fax:
|+49 30 690 884 88
|E-mail:
|info@oti.ag
|Internet:
|www.oti.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A2TSL22
|WKN:
|A2TSL2
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
|EQS News ID:
|1431629
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1431629 30-Aug-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu OTI Greentech AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzungmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu OTI Greentech AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzungmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerInflationsdaten im Fokus: Wall Street gibt ab -- ATX schließt in Grün -- DAX zum Handelsende im Minus -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich mehrheitlich nach
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Mittwoch mit einem leichten Plus. Für den deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es abwärts. An den US-Börsen werden Verluste gemacht. Die Märkte in Fernost zeigten sich am Mittwoch schwächer.