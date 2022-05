DGAP-Adhoc: OTI Greentech AG publishes preliminary revenue and EBITDA figures for 2021

DGAP-Ad-hoc: OTI Greentech AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

OTI Greentech AG publishes preliminary revenue and EBITDA figures for 2021



24-May-2022 / 15:59 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Publication of an insider information according to Article 17 MAR OTI Greentech AG publishes preliminary revenue and EBITDA figures for 2021



Berlin, June 17, 2021 OTI Greentech AG (ISIN DE000A2TSL22), an international provider of innovative and sustainable chemical products and services for industry, listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange, generated positive cash flow from operating activities of EUR 301 thousand (2020: EUR 132 thousand) in fiscal year 2021, according to preliminary unaudited figures. This corresponds to a further year-on-year improvement of around EUR 170 thousand. The main driver of this positive development was the consolidation of KMI Cleaning Solutions ('KMI') since October 01, 2021, which contributed EUR 162 thousand to the operating cash flow.

The consolidation results in sales for 2021 of EUR 6.23 million (PY: EUR 4.25 million) and EBITDA of EUR -247 thousand (PY: -88). The target figures for 2021 with expected sales of around EUR 8.5 million and a forecast positive EBITDA assumed consolidation as of July 1, 2021. In the event of consolidation as of July 1, 2021, sales would be in the forecast range at around EUR 8.69 million with a balanced EBITDA. Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:





OTI Greentech is expected to publish the final figures for the 2021 financial year, together with the 2021 Annual Report, on the website www.oti.ag on July 29, 2022. The Annual General Meeting originally scheduled for September 2, 2022 will take place on September 23, 2022 in Berlin. Contact: OTI Greentech AG

Dr. John C. Kisalus, CEO

info@oti.ag

Tel. +49 30 887 865 62

Friedrichstrae 79

10117 Berlin edicto GmbH

Dr. Sönke Knop

sknop@edicto.de

Tel. +49 69 905505-51

Eschersheimer Landstraße 42-44

60322 Frankfurt 24-May-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de