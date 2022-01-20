DGAP-Adhoc: paragon plans prolongation of its 2017/2022 notes; parallel examination of a possible partial redemption

DGAP-Ad-hoc: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Bond

paragon plans prolongation of its 2017/2022 notes; parallel examination of a possible partial redemption



20-Jan-2022 / 08:30 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





paragon plans prolongation of its 2017/2022 notes; parallel examination of a possible partial redemption

Delbrück, 20 January 2022 - The management of paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA [ISIN DE0005558696] today decided to invite the holders of its EUR 50 million 4.50% notes 2017/2022 (ISIN: DE000A2GSB86) (the "2017/2022 Notes") maturing in July 2022 to a vote without a meeting pursuant to Section 18 of the German Bond Act (Schuldverschreibungsgesetz) in order to extend the maturity of the 2017/2022 Notes by five years, i.e. until 5 July 2027, on unchanged terms.

The request for a prolongation of the 2017/2022 Notes had also been made to paragon by individual core investors in the 2017/2022 Notes, so that the company expects broad support from the noteholders.

The Company is also examining in parallel a partial redemption of the 2017/2022 Notes with funds from possible changes in the company's investment portfolio.

The notice of the vote without a meeting is expected to be available from 20 January 2022 in the German Federal Gazette and on paragon's website (https://paragon.ag/) in the "Investor Relations" section under "Bonds / Bondholder vote".



Profile: paragon GmbH & Co. KgaA

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE0005558696), which is listed in the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, develops, produces and distributes forward-looking solutions in the field of automotive electronics, body kinematics and e-mobility. As a market-leading direct supplier to the automotive industry, the company's portfolio includes the Electronics operating segment's innovative air-quality management, state-of-the-art display systems and connectivity solutions, and high-end acoustic systems. In the Mechanics operating segment, paragon develops and produces active mobile aerodynamic systems. In the rapidly growing automotive market for battery systems, paragon now acts independently with the Business Unit Power after the sale of the Voltabox share.

In addition to the company headquarters in Delbrück (North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany), paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA and its subsidiaries operate sites in Suhl (Thuringia, Germany), Landsberg am Lech, Nuremberg (Bavaria, Germany), St. Georgen (Baden-Württemberg, Germany), Limbach (Saarland, Germany), Aachen (North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany) as well as in Kunshan (China), Bangalore (India) and Oroslavje (Croatia).