DGAP-Adhoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG: Considerations for the termination of the joint venture in Oman

Vienna, March 31, 2022
During their meeting on March 31, 2022 in Vienna, the Supervisory Board members of Petro Welt Technologies AG decided to reconsider the Company's activities under an existing joint venture in Oman and to evaluate measures to terminate the business activities. In the future, the Company intends to primarily focus on business in its core markets.

About Petro Welt Technologies AG
Petro Welt Technologies AG, domiciled in Vienna, is one of the leading and first established oilfield services companies in Russia and the CIS and is specialized in services which increase the productivity of new as well as existing oil and gas formations.

