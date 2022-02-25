|
DGAP-Adhoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG: Joma evaluating a potential squeeze-out of minority shareholders according to sec 1 para 1 of the Austrian Squeeze-out Act (Gesellschafter-Ausschlussgesetz)
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG / Key word(s): Squeeze Out
Vienna, February 25, 2022
Joma Industrial Source Corp. has today informed the management board of PeWeTe that it is currently evaluating the pros and cons of a minority squeeze-out procedure as provided in the Austrian Squeeze-Out Act (Gesellschafter-Ausschlussgesetz). There is no time limit for the decision of the majority shareholder to request a minority squeeze-out. Once Joma has concluded its deliberations, it will inform the management board of PeWeTe of its decision.
