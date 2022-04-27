DGAP-Adhoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG: Publication of annual results and annual financial report postponed to April 29, 2022

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report

Petro Welt Technologies AG: Publication of annual results and annual financial report postponed to April 29, 2022



27-Apr-2022 / 22:35 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Vienna, April 27, 2022 Petro Welt Technologies AG (PeWeTe) has postponed the publication of its annual financial report and its results for the 2021 financial year, scheduled for today, by two days for technical reasons. The new publication date is April 29, 2022.



About Petro Welt Technologies AG

Petro Welt Technologies AG, domiciled in Vienna, is one of the leading and first established oilfield services companies in Russia and the CIS and is specialized in services which increase the productivity of new as well as existing oil and gas formations.



Contact

Konstantin Huber (Male Huber Friends)

Investor Relations

T: +43 1 503 2 503-29

