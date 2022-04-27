27.04.2022 22:35:38

DGAP-Adhoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG: Publication of annual results and annual financial report postponed to April 29, 2022

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report
Petro Welt Technologies AG: Publication of annual results and annual financial report postponed to April 29, 2022

27-Apr-2022 / 22:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vienna, April 27, 2022

Petro Welt Technologies AG (PeWeTe) has postponed the publication of its annual financial report and its results for the 2021 financial year, scheduled for today, by two days for technical reasons. The new publication date is April 29, 2022.

About Petro Welt Technologies AG
Petro Welt Technologies AG, domiciled in Vienna, is one of the leading and first established oilfield services companies in Russia and the CIS and is specialized in services which increase the productivity of new as well as existing oil and gas formations.

Contact
Konstantin Huber (Male Huber Friends)
Investor Relations
T: +43 1 503 2 503-29
huber@mhfriends.at

27-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Petro Welt Technologies AG
Kärntner Ring 11-13
1010 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43 1 535 23 20-0
Fax: +43 1 535 23 20-20
E-mail: ir@pewete.com
Internet: www.pewete.com
ISIN: AT0000A00Y78
WKN: A0JKWU
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1337571

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1337571  27-Apr-2022 CET/CEST

