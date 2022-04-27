|
27.04.2022 22:35:38
DGAP-Adhoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG: Publication of annual results and annual financial report postponed to April 29, 2022
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report
Vienna, April 27, 2022
Petro Welt Technologies AG (PeWeTe) has postponed the publication of its annual financial report and its results for the 2021 financial year, scheduled for today, by two days for technical reasons. The new publication date is April 29, 2022.
27-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Petro Welt Technologies AG
|Kärntner Ring 11-13
|1010 Vienna
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 1 535 23 20-0
|Fax:
|+43 1 535 23 20-20
|E-mail:
|ir@pewete.com
|Internet:
|www.pewete.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000A00Y78
|WKN:
|A0JKWU
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1337571
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1337571 27-Apr-2022 CET/CEST
