DGAP-Adhoc: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Announces Dividend Proposal

Asslar, February 23, 2022. The Management Board of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG ("Pfeiffer Vacuum") decided today to propose a dividend of EUR 4.08 per share to the Supervisory Board and the Annual General Meeting, reflecting a payout ratio of about 65% of the preliminary consolidated net income for the fiscal year 2021 (previous year: EUR 1.60 dividend; payout ratio 50.0%). The decision to increase the dividend proposal compared to previous year was made against the background of a strong business and liquidity development of Pfeiffer Vacuum in 2021. Planned investments will not be impacted by the higher dividend payout.

