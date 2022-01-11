|
11.01.2022 19:40:36
DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG: Another record year in 2021 / Increase of the revenue and earnings forecast for the 2021 financial year
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 17 Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)
With 332,881 motorcycles (previous year: 270,407) sold in the 2021 financial year, PIERER Mobility achieved its 11th record year in a row and a sales volume increase of 23%. In Europe, the sales volume was around 120,000 motorcycles and about two thirds of the motorcycles (approx. 210,000) were sold in the markets outside Europe, and here in particular in North America, India and Australia.
In addition, the bicycle division with the HUSQVARNA, R RAYMON and GASGAS brands achieved a sales growth of more than 40% and sold 102,753 bicycles (previous year: 73,277), of which 76,916 were E-bicycles (previous year: 56,064).
The preliminary key figures of the PIERER Mobility Group for the 2021 financial year will be published on February 1, 2022.
Contact
ISIN: AT0000KTMI02; Swiss Valor Number 41860974; Ticker Symbol: PMAG;
11-Jan-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PIERER Mobility AG
|Edisonstrasse 1
|4600 Wels
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 (0) 7242 69 402
|E-mail:
|ir@pierermobility.com
|Internet:
|www.pierermobility.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000KTMI02
|WKN:
|A2JKHY
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1267557
|Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE, PMAG GY Reuters: PMAG.S
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1267557 11-Jan-2022 CET/CEST
