DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG: Another record year in 2021 / Increase of the revenue and earnings forecast for the 2021 financial year

Wels, January 11, 2022



PIERER Mobility AG: Another record year in 2021

Increase of the revenue and earnings forecast for the 2021 financial year

Motorcycle sales 332,881 (+23%)

Bicycle sales 102,753 (+40%), thereof 76,916 E-bicycles (+37%)

Expected revenue for 2021 in the range of EUR 2,020 million to EUR 2,040 million (+32%)

Expected EBIT margin between 9.0% and 9.5%

With 332,881 motorcycles (previous year: 270,407) sold in the 2021 financial year, PIERER Mobility achieved its 11th record year in a row and a sales volume increase of 23%. In Europe, the sales volume was around 120,000 motorcycles and about two thirds of the motorcycles (approx. 210,000) were sold in the markets outside Europe, and here in particular in North America, India and Australia.

In addition, the bicycle division with the HUSQVARNA, R RAYMON and GASGAS brands achieved a sales growth of more than 40% and sold 102,753 bicycles (previous year: 73,277), of which 76,916 were E-bicycles (previous year: 56,064).



Increase of the revenue and earnings forecast for the 2021 financial year



The executive board raises the revenue forecast for the 2021 financial year to EUR 2,020 million - EUR 2,040 million (previous 2021 revenue forecast range: EUR 1,900 million - EUR 2,000 million). Furthermore, the executive board is raising the forecast for the EBIT margin to 9.0% - 9.5% (previous EBIT margin range for 2021: 8% - 9%).

The preliminary key figures of the PIERER Mobility Group for the 2021 financial year will be published on February 1, 2022.



About PIERER Mobility AG

The PIERER Mobility Group is Europe's leading manufacturer of "powered two-wheelers". With its premium motorcycle brands KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles and GASGAS, it is one of the European technology and market leaders. In addition to vehicles with combustion engines, the product portfolio also includes emission-free two-wheelers with electric drives (e-motorcycles, e-bicycles and e-scooters). As a pioneer in electromobility for two-wheelers, the Group and its strategic partner Bajaj have the prerequisites to assume a leading global role in the low-voltage range (48 volts). Entering into the e-bicycle segment with PIERER E-Bikes GmbH was another important step in intensifying activities in the field of bicycle electromobility. Bicycles are being driven forward under the brands Husqvarna E-Bicycles, R Raymon, GASGAS and FELT Bicycles in order to participate in the attractive market growth in this segment and to become a major international player in this field.

