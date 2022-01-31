|
31.01.2022 18:45:48
DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG: Positive Guidance for 2022
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Forecast
Wels, 31 January 2022
PIERER Mobility AG announces its earnings forecast for the 2022 financial year.
Despite existing challenges in the supply chain, the PIERER Mobility Group continues to focus on growth in all core areas in the 2022 financial year, both in motorbikes and (E-)Bicycles. The Management Board expects revenue growth of between 6% and 10% with an EBIT margin of 8% to 10% and an EBITDA margin of between 15% and 17%.
The annual financial report and the sustainability report for the 2021 financial year will be published on March 29, 2022 and will be available on the company's website www.pierermobility.com under the following links:
The preliminary figures for the 2021 financial year will be published on February 1, 2022.
