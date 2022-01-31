DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG: Positive Guidance for 2022

DGAP-Ad-hoc: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Forecast

PIERER Mobility AG: Positive Guidance for 2022



31-Jan-2022 / 18:45 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 17 Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR

Wels, 31 January 2022



PIERER Mobility AG: Positive Guidance for 2022

PIERER Mobility AG announces its earnings forecast for the 2022 financial year.

Despite existing challenges in the supply chain, the PIERER Mobility Group continues to focus on growth in all core areas in the 2022 financial year, both in motorbikes and (E-)Bicycles. The Management Board expects revenue growth of between 6% and 10% with an EBIT margin of 8% to 10% and an EBITDA margin of between 15% and 17%.

Guidance 2022 Turnover growth 6 - 10 % EBIT margin 8 - 10 % EBITDA margin 15 - 17%

The annual financial report and the sustainability report for the 2021 financial year will be published on March 29, 2022 and will be available on the company's website www.pierermobility.com under the following links:

https://www.pierermobility.com/en/investor-relations/reports

https://www.pierermobility.com/en/sustainability/sustainability-reports

The preliminary figures for the 2021 financial year will be published on February 1, 2022.

