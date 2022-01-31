31.01.2022 18:45:48

DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG: Positive Guidance for 2022

PIERER Mobility AG: Positive Guidance for 2022

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 17 Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR

 

Wels, 31 January 2022


PIERER Mobility AG announces its earnings forecast for the 2022 financial year.

Despite existing challenges in the supply chain, the PIERER Mobility Group continues to focus on growth in all core areas in the 2022 financial year, both in motorbikes and (E-)Bicycles. The Management Board expects revenue growth of between 6% and 10% with an EBIT margin of 8% to 10% and an EBITDA margin of between 15% and 17%.

Guidance 2022
Turnover growth 6 - 10 %
EBIT margin 8 - 10 %
EBITDA margin 15 - 17%
 

The annual financial report and the sustainability report for the 2021 financial year will be published on March 29, 2022 and will be available on the company's website www.pierermobility.com under the following links:
https://www.pierermobility.com/en/investor-relations/reports
https://www.pierermobility.com/en/sustainability/sustainability-reports

The preliminary figures for the 2021 financial year will be published on February 1, 2022.

Legal Disclaimer

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NEITHER CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL NOR AN INTIMATION TO SUBMIT A PROPOSAL FOR THE ACQUISITION OF SECURITIES OF PIERER MOBILITY AG. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

Contact:
Investor Relations
Mag. Michaela Friepeß
Tel.: +43 (0)7242 / 69402
Email: ir@pierermobility.com
Website: www.pierermobility.com

ISIN: AT0000KTMI02; Swiss Valor Number 41860974; Ticker Symbol: PMAG;
Bloomberg: PMAG SE, PMAG GY;
Reuters: PMAG.S

Language: English
Company: PIERER Mobility AG
Edisonstrasse 1
4600 Wels
Austria
Phone: +43 (0) 7242 69 402
E-mail: ir@pierermobility.com
Internet: www.pierermobility.com
EQS News ID: 1274833

