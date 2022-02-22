|
22.02.2022 09:55:18
DGAP-Adhoc: Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Porsche Automobil Holding SE confirms talks regarding a possible IPO of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Porsche Automobil Holding SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Against the background of corresponding press inquiries, Porsche Automobil Holding SE (the "Company") confirms that it is currently in advanced discussions with VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT regarding cornerstones of a possible IPO of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG ("Porsche AG"). The transaction could also include the acquisition of ordinary shares (Stammaktien) of Porsche AG by the Company. Subject to the outcome of these talks, the boards (executive board and supervisory board) of both companies could resolve on the possible cornerstones. Even if corresponding resolutions were to be passed, the implementation of the transaction would still be subject to further reviews, including final approval by the boards, and general market developments. The Company will inform the public and the capital market about further relevant developments in accordance with legal requirements.
Contact:
Frank Gaube
General Manager Investor Relations
+49-711-911-11046
frank.gaube@porsche-se.com
