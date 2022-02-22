DGAP-Adhoc: Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Porsche Automobil Holding SE confirms talks regarding a possible IPO of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Porsche Automobil Holding SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Porsche Automobil Holding SE confirms talks regarding a possible IPO of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG



22-Feb-2022 / 09:55 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Against the background of corresponding press inquiries, Porsche Automobil Holding SE (the "Company") confirms that it is currently in advanced discussions with VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT regarding cornerstones of a possible IPO of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG ("Porsche AG"). The transaction could also include the acquisition of ordinary shares (Stammaktien) of Porsche AG by the Company. Subject to the outcome of these talks, the boards (executive board and supervisory board) of both companies could resolve on the possible cornerstones. Even if corresponding resolutions were to be passed, the implementation of the transaction would still be subject to further reviews, including final approval by the boards, and general market developments. The Company will inform the public and the capital market about further relevant developments in accordance with legal requirements.

Contact:

Frank Gaube

General Manager Investor Relations

+49-711-911-11046

frank.gaube@porsche-se.com Contact:Frank GaubeGeneral Manager Investor Relations+49-711-911-11046frank.gaube@porsche-se.com 22-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

