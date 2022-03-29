29.03.2022 13:10:32

DGAP-Adhoc: Preliminary Group result before taxes of DF Deutsche Forfait AG 2021 stronger than expected

Preliminary Group result before taxes of DF Deutsche Forfait AG 2021 stronger than expected

Grünwald, 29 March 2022 - DF Deutsche Forfait AG (ISIN of the share: DE000A2AA204) announces that the preliminary and unaudited consolidated profit before income taxes is expected to develop approximately 50 percent stronger than in the previous year. The deviation results primarily from the positive earnings development in the fourth quarter of the 2021 financial year as well as the reduction in administrative expenses.

The publication of the annual report 2021 is planned for the end of April 2022.

The Management Board

Contact

DF Deutsche Forfait AG
Nördliche Münchner Straße 9c
82031 Grünwald
T +49 89 21551900-0
F +49 89 21551900-9
http://www.dfag.de

Investor Relations / Press

Stefanie Eberding
T +49 221 9737661
E investor.relations@dfag.de

