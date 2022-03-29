|
29.03.2022 13:10:32
DGAP-Adhoc: Preliminary Group result before taxes of DF Deutsche Forfait AG 2021 stronger than expected
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: DF Deutsche Forfait AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Ad hoc announcement: Preliminary Group result before taxes of DF Deutsche Forfait AG 2021 stronger than expected
Grünwald, 29 March 2022 - DF Deutsche Forfait AG (ISIN of the share: DE000A2AA204) announces that the preliminary and unaudited consolidated profit before income taxes is expected to develop approximately 50 percent stronger than in the previous year. The deviation results primarily from the positive earnings development in the fourth quarter of the 2021 financial year as well as the reduction in administrative expenses.
The publication of the annual report 2021 is planned for the end of April 2022.
The Management Board
Contact
DF Deutsche Forfait AG
Investor Relations / Press
Stefanie Eberding
29-March-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DF Deutsche Forfait AG
|Nördliche Münchner Straße 9c
|82031 Grünwald
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 21551900-0
|Fax:
|+49 89 21551900-9
|E-mail:
|dfag@dfag.de
|Internet:
|www.dfag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2AA204, DE000A1R1CC4,
|WKN:
|A2AA20, A1R1CC
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1314513
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1314513 29-March-2022 CET/CEST
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|DF Deutsche Forfait AG
|1,40
|0,72%
