DGAP-Adhoc: Preliminary Group result before taxes of DF Deutsche Forfait AG 2021 stronger than expected

DGAP-Ad-hoc: DF Deutsche Forfait AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

Preliminary Group result before taxes of DF Deutsche Forfait AG 2021 stronger than expected



29-March-2022 / 13:10 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement: Preliminary Group result before taxes of DF Deutsche Forfait AG 2021 stronger than expected Grünwald, 29 March 2022 - DF Deutsche Forfait AG (ISIN of the share: DE000A2AA204) announces that the preliminary and unaudited consolidated profit before income taxes is expected to develop approximately 50 percent stronger than in the previous year. The deviation results primarily from the positive earnings development in the fourth quarter of the 2021 financial year as well as the reduction in administrative expenses. The publication of the annual report 2021 is planned for the end of April 2022. The Management Board Contact DF Deutsche Forfait AG

Nördliche Münchner Straße 9c

82031 Grünwald

T +49 89 21551900-0

F +49 89 21551900-9

http://www.dfag.de Investor Relations / Press Stefanie Eberding

T +49 221 9737661

E investor.relations@dfag.de

29-March-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

