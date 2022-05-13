DGAP-Adhoc: Preliminary revenue of 28.8 million with adjusted EBITDA of 7.6 million (adjusted EBITDA margin of 26.3%) in Q1 2022; Forecast for fiscal year 2022 confirmed

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Brockhaus Technologies AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Preliminary Results

Preliminary revenue of 28.8 million with adjusted EBITDA of 7.6 million (adjusted EBITDA margin of 26.3%) in Q1 2022; Forecast for fiscal year 2022 confirmed



Frankfurt am Main, May 13, 2022.

Brockhaus Technologies AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42, Brockhaus Technologies) generated preliminary revenue of 28.8 million in the first quarter of 2022, which corresponds to +166% growth as compared to the previous years period Q1 2021. Adjusted EBITDA grew by +844% compared to the previous years period to 7.6 million, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 26.3% (Q1 2021: 7.4%). This increase is predominantly driven by the inclusion of Bikeleasings revenue and EBITDA in Q1 2022. In the previous year period Q1 2021, Bikeleasing was not part of Brockhaus Technologies yet.

As communicated on May 2, 2022, with the publication of the annual report, Brockhaus Technologies expects revenue of between 140 150 million at an adjusted EBITDA margin of 35% for fiscal year 2022.

The financials stated in this disclosure are preliminary and unaudited. The quarterly financial report Q1 2022 of Brockhaus Technologies will be published on Monday, May 16, 2022. The earnings call Q1 2022 is scheduled for Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 05.00pm CET.

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for the cost of acquisition of subsidiaries, cost of equity transactions and share-based payments. Revenue as well as EBITDA are additionally adjusted for effects resulting from purchase price allocations (PPA). Further information on alternative performance measures can be found from page 86 onwards in our annual report 2021.

